Is There Anything Democrats Won't Politicize?

First they politicized the U.S. justice system by allowing the FBI to use its commissioned opposition research against Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, known as the "dirty dossier," as a tool to launch the still ongoing special counsel investigation against the president and his associates.

Now the left is politicizing the #MeToo movement by rallying behind Christine Blasey Ford, who has levied unsubstantiated claims of sexual assault during a teenage drinking party decades ago against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. And yet Democrats are simultaneously ignoring substantive and more current abuse claims by Karen Monahan, the ex-girlfriend of Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison. Monahan recently came forward alleging Ellison physically and emotionally abused her.

Here are the stark differences: Monahan has evidence admissible in a court of law including a 911 tape and 2017 medical records as well as witnesses corroborating her claims of abuse. Ford does not. In Ford's case, not only has the statue of limitations expired after 36 years but also she decided to come forward with her accusations against Kavanaugh only when -- surprise! -- the conservative Supreme Court justice nominee is in the final stages of being confirmed.

Just a coincidence?

Or is it a politically driven maneuver by Trump-hating Democrats to derail Kavanaugh's confirmation?

While you reflect on the highly suspect timing of Ford's allegations, consider that she can't remember key details like the time and place of the alleged sexual assault, and at least two witnesses say it didn't happen. Also consider the hypocrisy: Democrats are loudly defending Ford, who's going after a Republican nominee to the Supreme Court, while ignoring credible allegations of abuse brought by Monahan, whose claims implicate a high-ranking member of the Democratic Party. Ellison is also currently running for attorney general in Minnesota.

On Twitter this week Monahan tweeted:

"I was asked if my party @MinnesotaDFL @DNC believed me when I broke my silence regarding@keithellison. Here was my response to them.

"No, they don't. I've been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse."

This is a clear indication that the Democratic Party -- who were and continue to be huge proponents of the #MeToo movement -- seemingly are only interested in pursuing claims of sexual harassment and abuse if the accuser is going after its political rivals. However, as in Monahan's case, if a woman's allegations implicate one of their own, then they run for the hills or they smear, belittle and threaten the accuser.

And Monahan isn't the only victim of this smearing.

Former President Bill Clinton's many accusers of sexual misconduct including Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Monica Lewinsky -- just to name a few -- were neither supported nor defended by Democrats and feminists alike. To the contrary, these women, all victims of, at minimum, sex harassment, were subjected to dismissive taunts of joining the "Bimbo Brigade" or worse by the almighty Democratic Machine.

A dual justice system indeed.

