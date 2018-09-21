GOP and Women; Assessing Nationalism; NATO After Trump; Mideast Homeland

Good morning. It’s Friday, September 21, 2018, the last day of what has been -- here on the East Coast -- a hot, wet, and dreary summer. I’m not taking about the weather, but politics. On this date in 1922, President Warren G. Harding signed a joint resolution of Congress, passed unanimously, calling for a Jewish refuge in “Palestine,” a term that did not then connote a nation for Arabs, but for Jews.

Even so, Congress paid tacit consideration to the fact that people (many of them Christian Arabs) were already living on that land. Today, that resolution, which pre-dates both World War II and the rise of pan-Islamic radicalism in the Middle East, sounds quaintly innocent.

“Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled. That the United States of America favors the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which should prejudice the civil and religious rights of Christian and all other non-Jewish communities in Palestine, and that the holy places and religious buildings and sites in Palestine shall be adequately protected.”

Eight-nine years later to the day, another American president addressed this matter.

On September 21, 2011, President Obama spoke to the United Nations on the subject of Palestinian statehood, which now means something much different than it did in 1922. Although the topic was fraught, as has always been the case, it came at a rare moment of hope in the Middle East. In the wake of the Arab Spring, Palestinian political leaders were seeking non-member status at the U.N., but without resolution of any of the issues dividing that region.

Obama wasn’t having any of it. In a 35-minute speech interrupted not once by applause, America’s 44th president invoked the horror of the Holocaust to defend Jewish aspirations and Israeli security concerns. Yes, the Arab Spring was a ray of light, Obama suggested, but it didn’t change the long-held bedrock U.S. position: that a dual-state solution in that region couldn’t be done by fiat. It could only be accomplished through the hard work of negotiations, and a dialogue that required Arab concessions -- the primary compromise being Israel’s right to exist and to defend its borders.

Even some of America’s staunches allies on this question wondered if it wasn’t time to break out of the box, however. In his speech to the U.N. that week, French President Nicolas Sarkozy broke with the United States. “Sixty years without moving one inch forward,” he said. “Doesn’t it seem like time to do something new?”

In his rejoinder, Barack Obama sided with American presidents going back to Warren Harding.

“Peace will not come through statements and resolutions at the U.N.,” he said. “Ultimately, it is Israelis and Palestinians who must live side by side. Ultimately, it is Israelis and Palestinians -- not us -- who must reach agreement on the issues that divide them: on borders and on security; on refugees and Jerusalem.”

