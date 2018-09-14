Google's Foul Play

For generations, parents taught children "You can't believe everything you read."

Now they ought to teach their offspring they can't trust everything they search on the internet because Google -- run by anti-conservative, anti-Trump elites -- is manipulating search results to advance a political agenda.

In a damning new video obtained and released by Breitbart this week, Google's top executives, including its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, are heard lamenting the victory of Donald Trump following the 2016 presidential election. Brin kicks off their weekly company meeting by saying the meeting is "probably not the most joyous TGIF we've had" and that "most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad."

Clearly he doesn't speak for the roughly 63 million Americans who voted for Trump.

Notwithstanding, in the video, co-founder Brin describes Trump's supporters as fascists and extremists and vows to thwart the rise of populism. He adds that he is "deeply offended" by the Trump's victory and that the election conflicts with many of Google's values. Google's CFO, also saddened by Trump's win, promises that America's most highly trafficked search engine will "use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values."

Perhaps this could explain why a Google News search on Trump churns out mostly negative stories about the president and his administration. In fact, a media research study conducted PJ Media found that 96 percent of the top 100 search returns on President Trump are from left-wing media outlets. Conservative outlets that would provide voters with a more balanced and positive analysis of the Trump administration are -- surprise! -- virtually invisible.

How is that possible when every major media outlet on all sides of the political spectrum is covering the Trump administration round the clock?

You don't need an Ivy League degree to see foul play.

But that's not all. A newly released email by another Google executive following the 2016 election reveals a get-out-the-vote effort directed toward Latino voters to benefit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Add to it that during the election, Google was accused of burying information from search queries damaging to its candidate of choice, Hillary Clinton.

And then there's the boycott of the recent congressional hearing on foreign election interference and digital media bias against conservatives last week. Facebook and Twitter participated. Google did not.

Perhaps America's top search engine is scrambling to contain the public relations mess it has created -- or it's busy mounting a legal defense.

With the Department of Justice investigating all of the above, that's probably not a bad idea.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM