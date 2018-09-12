With Caveat, Issa Says Tariffs Could Curb IP Theft

President Trump’s hardball play on tariffs and sanctions against foreign bad actors has created divisions among Republicans, with many in farming communities feeling unfairly leveraged. But one congressman — who has been heavily involved in efforts to protect information technology — said the tactic offers the best chance at creating lasting change if used carefully.

“When you get a deal, you [have] to take it and turn off the tariffs as fast as they were turned on,” California Rep. Darrell Issa said Wednesday. “Long-term tariffs always, always hurt countries.” Speaking at an event hosted by RealClearPolitics on revitalizing American industries, with a focus on intellectual property, Issa added that if the president wanted Congress’ approval to sanction countries such as China over IP theft, the issue would have bipartisan support.

A CNBC report earlier this year estimated that Chinese theft costs the U.S. between $225 billion and $600 billion each year. Trump imposed $50 billion in tariffs earlier this year on Chinese goods to try and pressure that nation into an agreement on intellectual property.

The RCP event came just as Trump authorized sanctions over attempted election meddling. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the executive order directs intelligence agencies to assess whether an individual, entity or country has interfered in a U.S. election and to turn the information over to the attorney general and Department of Homeland Security. “We have seen signs of [meddling] not just [from] Russia, but from China…potentially from Iran and even North Korea,” said Coats on a call with reporters. “So the others do incorporate -- it's more than Russia here that we're looking at.”

Beyond issues on the international stage, Issa said that technology companies are facing problems here at home, particularly those in the sharing economy such as Uber and Airbnb. He said that traditional cab and hotel companies are pushing back because they know they can’t compete. “This kind of innovation doesn’t happen in stodgy old monopolies,” he said.

The issue of access to the sharing economy — and innovation overall — remains a problem for many in non-urban areas. Rep. Doug Collins, also speaking at the RCP event, said he’s seen the divide in his own district, which includes both suburban Atlanta and rural areas.

“It’s now come to the point that there’s digital districts,” the Republican lawmaker said. While he believes that access to the internet is a necessity, he cautioned against calling it a “right.” Collins is also skeptical about putting the responsibility for shared broadband in the hands of the government and encouraged people to consider non-governmental ways of bringing greater access to the internet.

With two congressmen as keynote speakers, the pending midterm races were not far from the conversation Wednesday. Both men expressed cautious optimism in their party’s chances in November but acknowledged maintaining a GOP majority will be a tough fight. Issa already announced his plans to retire next year and said that he’s skeptical about whether Republicans will be able to hold on to his seat despite having an “excellent” candidate in Diane Harkey. “My district is one of those districts that will be a swing district as it’s currently designed,” he said.

And Collins, who has hopes of becoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee next year, said he thinks the Republicans will keep the majority. He added, however, that “it’s going to be tighter moving forward.”