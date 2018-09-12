Ducking for Cover; Say It Ain't So, Joe; Anti-Trump Leaks; Hidden Messages

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Sixty-one years ago today, an alarming new phrase entered the American lexicon. It was coined by a well-dressed New York marketing man named James M. Vicary -- and we are still feeling the reverberations today.

Born in 1915 in Michigan, the teenage Vicary developed a lifelong fascination with polling, which was then in its infancy. He worked as a gofer at the Detroit Free Press, which was partnering with another Midwesterner, George Gallup, in doing horse-race surveys in local elections. These were straw polls, really. Young Vicary was instructed to take a cab around Detroit and query people about their preferences in a hotly contested mayoral race. It may not have been rigorous social science, but it was fun. And when Vicary’s results mirrored the election returns, he was thrilled. “I was struck for life,” he said.

After World War II, Vicary gravitated to New York, where he opened his own marketing and opinion research firm. He wrote about the industry frequently, was considered a go-to guy for business writers looking for a quote about the advertising field, and was prominently featured in the 1957 bestseller “The Hidden Persuaders,” Vance Packard’s influential takedown of the advertising and marketing industry.

Although Vicary wasn’t portrayed unsympathetically -- Packard called him “the most genial” of the major players employing the secrets of marketing in manipulative ways -- “The Hidden Persuaders” led to Vicary’s downfall.

Six decades ago, postwar prosperity in the United States led to a rise in rampant commercialism and consumer materialism that upended social norms. One of overarching questions was why Americans were spending so much money on things they didn’t need, or even really want. The angst over this issue mirrors one we’re grappling with today as social media giants, Facebook in particular, are being called to account for creating websites and apps that cause addict-like symptoms in their users. So it was in the 1950s, as well.

In “The Hidden Persuaders,” Vance Packard theorized that housewives in supermarkets were rendered into something resembling a “hypnoidal trance” just by the vast array of foodstuffs and products on the shelves. Moreover, Packard had been convinced that men like Vicary -- and in that “Mad Men” era, the field was almost exclusively male -- had perfected the dark art of polling in that preferences could enter consumers’ subconscious mind.

If he had ignored the book and continued on his merry way, Vicary would be an unremembered footnote in advertising history. Instead, he tried to cash in. On Sept. 12, 1957, he held a press conference announcing the results of a fascinating, and alarming, study. Vicary claimed that he’d embedded himself in the projection booth at a Fort Lee, N.J., movie theater during the playing of the film “Picnic.”

While moviegoers were watching William Holden, Kim Novak, and Rosalind Russell, they were also seeing hidden messages that he inserted into the movie over its six-week run, Vicary said. These messages, on screen for only 1/3000th of a second, were undetectable by human consciousness. Yet they were absorbed anyway. His messages read “Drink Coca Cola” and “Hungry? Eat Popcorn.” And guess what? Coke sales increased 18 percent and popcorn purchases were nearly 60 percent higher than usual.

Vicary had a name for this effect. He called it “subliminal advertising.”

The public was appalled. So was the film industry, which promptly banned the use of subliminal messages. There was an obvious problem, however, as you may have guessed by now. First of all, other social scientists attempting to replicate Vicary’s experiment did not obtain his same results -- or any change in consumer behavior. The more basic problem was that Vicary never did the experiment at all. This entire thing was a hoax -- or maybe, if you think the way James Vicary did, a marketing ploy. If so, it backfired, and he receded from the public eye.

Yet, as if by some weird cosmic phenomenon, the idea of subliminal messaging was implanted into our minds, crossing generations. In the 2000 presidential campaign, a few commentators from the fever swamps of politics convinced themselves that George W. Bush’s campaign had superimposed a subliminal message -- the word “RATS” -- onto a picture of Al Gore in a campaign ad. This was nonsense, of course, but it provided another gift to the political lexicon: When George W. Bush dismissed the entire affair, he coined a new word altogether.

“I want to make it clear to people,” Bush said, “that, you know, the idea of putting subliminable messages into ads is ridiculous.”

