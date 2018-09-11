For Trump, Pence and America: A Changed World Since 9/11

Unlike that sunny day 17 years ago, Americans on the East Coast woke up to a cooler, cloudy Sept. 11 as the mid-Atlantic braces for a hurricane barreling down on the coast. In New York, it seemed fitting that the 9/11 anniversary would bring such a vastly different skyline than when the planes hit the World Trade Center; after all, so much else has changed in the national landscape since then.

In 2001, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was nearing the end of his time in office. Robert Mueller had just taken the helm of the FBI. Hillary Clinton was a junior senator and Donald Trump was a well-known business titan who had only flirted with the idea of a political run. All of these figures remain prominent today, but they play vastly different roles.

Trump spent Tuesday morning at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where United 93 made its final landing, crashing into an open field. The plane was widely thought to be en route to the U.S. Capitol or White House that day before the passengers rose up against the hijackers. The president gave brief remarks on the meaning of the memorial, including the newly dedicated part that will include 40 wind chimes — one for each passenger and crew member killed.

“A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds but in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93,” said Trump. “This field is now a monument to American defiance. This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”

He also saluted the 5.5 million men and women who have enlisted in the Armed Forces since the 9/11 attacks and reiterated his own commitment to keep America safe from terrorism. Vice President Mike Pence also participated in a memorial at the Pentagon along with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“Just know that while your nation understands that we all suffered loss that day, we know you bear a special burden,” Pence told those assembled. “But we gather here in the shadow of the building where your loved ones departed this life to say that you do not bear that burden alone. The American people stand with you. And we always will.”

The vice president recounted his own routine that day. As a new member of Congress, he was getting into the swing of things in Washington as his kids left for school. A staffer informed him of what had happened at the Pentagon and he described the smoke billowing from across the Potomac, visible from the Capitol grounds. Pence also pointed out the importance of remembering the attacks, since about one-quarter of U.S. population today was born in the post-9/11 world.

As has become traditional at the tribute in New York, there was a moment of silence for each building that was hit and for when United 93 crashed. Politicians from the state, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, attended the service in Lower Manhattan as the names of victims were read. Family members, friends and many of those in city that day congregated where the towers stood, now the site of a memorial.

For all, it was clear how much has changed in America over the years. Trump is no longer a businessman, but president. Mueller is not the FBI director, but is leading an investigation into the president. Giuliani is no longer a beloved mayor, but a regular figure on cable television as he speaks in Trump’s defense. Clinton is not president, but a private citizen with occasional dalliances into politics. Still, one fact remained immutable: the meaning of this day and its impact on the hearts of the American people.