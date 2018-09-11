Florida as Predictor; Vulnerable 401(k) Funds; Forgotten 9/11 Facts; Horse Sense

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, September 11, 2018. This date 17 years ago was also a Tuesday, although instead of the gloomy and ominous weather we have today on the East Coast, the sky was deceptively blue, the air clear.

The morning commute at the Pentagon was unremarkable. Air travel at Dulles, Boston Logan, and the airport since renamed Newark Liberty International Airport was proceeding apace. Government employees were at the U.S. Capitol and the White House. Most office workers were at their desks at the World Trade Center, although some were still arriving.

On the Outer Banks of North Carolina, tourists taking advantage of the lovely late summer weather were enjoying the wild horses of Corolla, a herd descended from those left on the barrier islands nearly five centuries earlier by Spanish explorers. That autumn, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund was formed to protect the animals.

The nonprofit organization has done an admirable job: A new filly was born there three-and-a-half weeks ago. If you’re worried that this horse and the rest of her herd are in danger from Hurricane Florence, read on below. First, however, I’d direct you, as I do each weekday, to our front page, which aggregates an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

How the Florida Governor Race Reflects America’s Future. Myra Adams identifies key factors that have come to the fore in the matchup between left-leaning Andrew Gillum and right-leaning Ron DeSantis.

The Cybersecurity of Your 401(k) Is Not OK. In RealClearInvestigations, John F. Wasik reports that hackers are already going after retirement savings -- but weak reporting requirements make it hard to know the range and extent of their schemes.

The Special Interest Group Threatening U.S.-Canada Trade Relations. In RealClearPolicy, Benjamin L. Woodfinden points a finger at Canada's dairy lobby.

Kuwait Is Not Behaving Like a U.S. Ally. In RealClearWorld, Peter Roff spotlights the regime’s newly cozy relationships with Iran and China.

5 Snapshots of America in the Middle East. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen takes a look back at U.S. involvement in the region before 9/11.

What You May Have Forgotten About 9/11. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham has this litany of somber facts.

Falling Ethanol Demand Is Fake News. In RealClearEnergy, Joanne Shore points out that U.S. biofuel demand is robust and increasing.

There Was Nothing “Financial” About the 2008 Crisis. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny argues that it was government intervention in the self-correcting marketplace that created the meltdown a decade ago.

Book of the Week: “Man Out: Men on the Sidelines of American Life.” Alexander Stern discusses Andrew L. Yarrow’s look at men’s issues and masculinity.

Civics Education Should Focus on Critical Thinking. In RealClearEducation, John Muresianu outlines teaching perspectives that benefit students most.

The New England Patriots Win Because They Heed Science. Ross Pomeroy explains the cold calculation behind the team’s longstanding success.

In a book titled “Loudly They Speak: The Memoirs of a Horse Listener,” author Joseph V. Dibianca mused that if dogs are mankind’s best friend, then the horse is our “most loyal servant.”

Both dogs and horses were employed by human beings after 9/11, sometimes is dangerous ways for our four-legged companions.

Within weeks of 9/11, U.S. fighting men were in Afghanistan trying to track down the perpetrators of the dastardly attack. The terrain was so formidable that these Special Forces were mounted. This surreal episode in 21st century warfare was captured in Doug Stanton’s 2009 book “Horse Soldiers” and in a riveting Hollywood action film released earlier this year. In 2016, they were immortalized in a statue in New York City’s Liberty Park, where “it stands guard over the attack site,” according to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Horses were not only used for fighting after 9/11. They were also used for healing.

John Salamone never came home from his job at Cantor Fitzgerald that day. Nevermore would the 37-year-old family man from North Caldwell, N.J., take his two young sons golfing. Nor would his 3-year-old daughter ever again hear his booming greeting when Daddy arrived in the evening: “Prince Charming is home!”

John Salamone’s wife, MaryEllen, became an activist, in time serving as president of Families of 9/11, and also founding a charity. First, she and the children had to get their bearings. Horses helped them do that, with help from the volunteers at Spring Reins for Life.

But if horses have aided mankind in war and in peace, human beings have not always returned the favor. It didn’t get much national press in November 2001, with so much tragedy in the news, but that month four wild horses on Corolla were shot with a high-powered rifle and left to die. This was one of the precipitating events that brought the Corolla Wild Horse Fund into existence.

Today, the organization helps keep watch on the herd. If you’re worried how the baby horse born Aug. 22 will weather Hurricane Florence, the CWHF volunteers and local officials on the Outer Banks are pretty sure these animals know how to shelter in such storms. They’ve been doing so for nearly 500 years.

In the days ahead, with a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on North Carolina, you may receive appeals for aid for those left homeless or in distress. Heed those requests, certainly, and if you have any goodwill left over, consider making your Christmastime contributions early this year. Here’s the website for the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. And here is Spring Reins of Life.

