Dashed Decorum; New York AG Race; Women and Kavanaugh; Sept. 10, 2001

Good morning. It’s Monday, September 10, 2018. Seventeen years ago today, George W. Bush experienced the last peaceful watch of his presidency. In a moment, I’ll reprise how he spent it.

Although the weather on the East Coast remains wet and gloomy today, it was lovely on September 10, 2001 as President Bush traveled from Washington, D.C., to Florida. Both houses of Congress had passed versions of The No Child Left Behind Act, but the two bills had significant differences and were bottled up in a House-Senate conference committee. George W. Bush was stumping the country building support for his signature domestic policy legislation.

The day’s schedule had him participating in a panel discussion on educational policy in the cafeteria of Justina Road Elementary School in Jacksonville, Fla. Other participants included Diane Gillespie, the school’s principal; Duval County school Superintendent John C. Fryer Jr.; Florida State University professor Joseph K. Torgesen; NIH official G. Reid Lyon; and the only one on the panel who called the president “George” -- Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

A brief exchange reveals the jaunty attitude present that day:

THE PRESIDENT: “Thank you for having me, Diane. Brother Jeb: thanks very much. Thank you all. … Let me say something about him before [Professor Torgesen] starts: Go, Seminoles! [Laughter] That’s overt pandering.”

JEB BUSH: “Be careful, George.”

THE PRESIDENT: “Just trying to make him feel better. He got very much involved with the Reading Initiative in Texas when I was governor, so we decided to bring in some people that really knew what they were doing.”

Looking back on that session 17 years later puts me in mind of British historian C.V. Wedgwood’s admonition that “history is written backward but lived forward.” Looking backward to September 10, 2011, the focus on U.S. domestic education policy seems like a cosmic misdirection.

There was some foreshadowing that day, even though it went largely unnoticed. It came in the form of a brief meeting that attracted almost no news coverage. In a 9:45 a.m. ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, President Bush presented Australian Prime Minister John Howard with a 250-pound present -- the bell that had previously been aboard the USS Canberra, the only U.S. Navy vessel ever named after another nation’s ship.

The original edition, the HMAS Canberra, was sunk in Savo Bay while escorting a U.S. amphibious force to Guadalcanal in 1942. Eighty-four men aboard that vessel perished; another 100 were wounded.

Franklin D. Roosevelt personally ordered that an American ship of war then under construction in Baltimore be named after the Canberra, and so it was done. The American version, after many years of service, was later decommissioned, and George W. Bush was presenting the ship’s bell to Howard as a token of appreciation.

“President Roosevelt knew a trustworthy ally when he saw one,” Bush said that day. “Every president since then has felt and known the same esteem for Australia.”

In the audience was a man who served aboard the original Canberra as a junior officer. His name was Mackenzie Gregory, and the U.S. president made a point of honoring him. Turning then to a man who would emerge as a key U.S. ally in the dark days ahead, Bush reminded Howard of the words of Robert Gordon Menzies, Australia’s prime minister during the early years of World War II.

“We work for the same kind of free world,” Menzies said in describing the values that made Australia a natural American ally. “We govern ourselves in democracy, and we will not tolerate anything less. We cherish liberty and hold it safe, providing hope for the rest of the world.”

