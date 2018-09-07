GOP, Pay Heed; Sanctions Warning; Jews and Trump; Generals' War of Words

Good morning. It’s Friday, September 7, 2018. On this date in 1864, Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman sent a momentous dispatch across enemy lines to Gen. John Bell Hood, his Confederate counterpart.

Although Sherman and Hood were both West Point men, they were not friends. For one thing, Sherman was 11 years older. But they certainly knew of each other’s reputation as Sherman’s army closed in on Atlanta. Sherman, then 44, was the most relentless senior officer in the U.S. Army. Despite his relative youth, Hood was known as one of Robert E. Lee’s most daring division commanders. Hood’s physical courage was legendary, too: Before the war, he’d been wounded in the hand by a Comanche arrow. He’d lost the permanent use of his left arm after being hit by shrapnel at Gettysburg, and his right leg was amputated four inches below the knee after being shot at the Battle of Chickamauga. Yet here he was as corps commander of the Army of Tennessee.

As the Union troops closed in on Georgia’s capital, Sherman decided that a populated Atlanta presented a threat to his Army, which was manning supply lines all the way to Louisville. His solution was stark, and in his written note to Hood, Sherman came right to the point.

“I have deemed it to the interest of the United States that the citizens now residing in Atlanta should remove, those who prefer it to go south, and the rest north,” he wrote. To civilians choosing to head north, Sherman offered assistance, thinking Hood could reciprocate. “Atlanta is no place for families or non-combatants, and I have no desire to send them North if you will assist in conveying them South,” Sherman added.

The heated exchange that transpired next showed that Gen. Sherman could wield a pen as mightily as a sword, as we'll see in a moment.

Although he had no way of resisting William Tecumseh Sherman’s forced evacuation of Atlanta, Gen. John B. Hood was offended by the Union officer’s order. “General,” Hood replied in writing two days later, “I do not consider that I have any alterative in this matter. I therefore accept your proposition to declare a truce…and shall render all assistance in my power to expedite the transportation of citizens in this direction.”

Then he registered his strong objections to the whole idea.

“And now, sir, permit me to say that the unprecedented measure you propose transcends, in studied and ingenious cruelty, all acts ever before brought to my attention in the dark history of war,” Hood wrote. “In the name of God and humanity I protest, believing that you will find that you are expelling from their homes and firesides the wives and children of a brave people.”

Instead of being moved to mercy, this appeal infuriated Sherman, who considered Hood’s histrionic assertions absurd, not to mention blasphemous. It reminded Sherman of his low opinion of the Confederacy, it cause, and its leaders -- who never seemed to accept any responsibility for the havoc they’d caused by starting the fighting in the first place.

“In the name of common sense I ask you not to appeal to a just God in such a sacrilegious manner,” Sherman replied. “[Y]ou who, in the midst of peace and prosperity, have plunged a nation into war, dark and cruel war; who dared and badgered us to battle, insulted our flag, seized our arsenals and forts that were left in the honorable custody of peaceful ordnance sergeants; seized and made ‘prisoners of war’ the very garrisons sent to protect your people…

“If we must be enemies,” Sherman continued, “let us be men and fight it out, as we propose to do, and not deal in such hypocritical appeals to God and humanity.”

“God,” Sherman said in conclusion, “will judge us in due time.”

Days later, when Atlanta’s mayor and city council made a more diplomatic plea to Sherman, the Union general did not waver.

“You cannot qualify war in harsher terms than I will,” Sherman wrote. “War is cruelty, and you cannot refine it; and those who brought war into our Country deserve all the curses and maledictions a people can pour out. I know I had no hand in making this war, and I know I will make more sacrifices today than any of you to secure peace.”

And so Atlanta came to be evacuated by the civilian populace and then occupied by a Northern army. Two months later, as Sherman and his men left the city on their March to the Sea, they put Atlanta to the torch. That night, Theodore Upson, an enlisted man in the Indiana 100th Volunteer Regiment, wrote in his diary, “We have utterly destroyed Atlanta.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

