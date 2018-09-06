Florida Governor Race; N.D. Senate Race; Nameless Author; McCain-Kerry Tandem

Good morning. It’s Thursday, September 6, 2018. Five years ago today, two men with a long history of public service -- some of it while wearing the uniform of the U.S. Navy -- were working in tandem to implement President Obama’s proposed Syria policy.

John McCain and John Kerry had emerged as Obama’s most influential surrogates for a policy that entailed U.S. airstrikes against the regime of Syrian despot Bashar al-Assad. Obama would later shy away from his own plan, but in the first week of September in 2013, McCain and Kerry were trying to sell it to a skeptical Congress.

Two much-watched congressional hearings this week, one in the House and the other in the Senate, were interrupted by protesters. So, too, was the Senate hearing featuring Kerry and McCain five years ago.

It seemed fitting somehow, at least then, as I'll explain in a moment.

* * *

* * *

At John McCain’s memorial service Saturday, one of the speakers was former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman. It was noted by the eulogist, and others, that McCain’s maverick sensibilities were epitomized by his thwarted desire to name Lieberman as his running mate in 2008. The problem was that Joe Lieberman was not a Republican, so it didn’t happen. Not to quibble with the larger point about McCain’s intellectual independence, but four years earlier Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry had the same bipartisan impulse. The non-Democrat he wanted on his ticket was none other than Republican Sen. John McCain.

In September 2013, however, Kerry and McCain were trying to help the man who’d attained the job they had sought. After their unsuccessful presidential bids, both men had returned to the Senate, where their influence was not diminished, as is the normal way of things, but enhanced.

On this date five years ago, Kerry was secretary of state; McCain was the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. The two decorated Vietnam vets embraced at the hearing, then went about their business in a dance captured expertly at the time by my colleague Caitlin Huey-Burns.

Although they’d come to a meeting of the minds on Syria, Kerry and McCain had harbored opposing views about the war that originally made them famous. In 1971, Kerry had testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he would later chair, to accuse the U.S. government of bad faith in its Vietnam War policy. “How,” he asked the senators then, “do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?”

Five years ago, Secretary of State Kerry recalled that moment after an antiwar heckler interrupted the Syria proceedings: “You know,” he mused aloud, “the first time I testified before this committee, when I was 27 years old, I had feelings very similar to that protester.”

