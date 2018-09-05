Social Media Stonewalling; Hijacked Feminism; Drone Threat; the James Gang

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, September 5, 2018. On this date in 1847, the Rev. Robert S. James and his wife, Zerelda, welcomed their second son into the world. The infant’s older brother was named Alexander Franklin. The baby was christened Jesse Woodson. The world would come to know them as Jesse James and Frank James -- or, sometimes, just the James Gang.

The family lived in Clay County, Missouri, a place populated by so many migrating Southerners they dubbed the region “Little Dixie.” Kentucky-born Robert James and his wife held six slaves on their 100-acre farm. Robert was also a revivalist preacher who struck out for California after the Gold Rush. Robert went there to save souls, pan for gold, and scout out a more hospitable home for his family. Instead, he contracted cholera and died in 1850, leaving Frank and Jesse to be raised by a militant mother and a couple of stepfathers -- and to fall under the spell of the murderous Confederate war criminal William C. Quantrill.

The story of James’ life -- and the legend surrounding his callous deeds -- illustrates how thoroughly events can spin out of control when political questions are settled with firearms rather than at the ballot box. And why an honest, nonpartisan press is a necessary ingredient to civil society.

I’ll have more on this idea in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Social Media’s Opaque Response to Conservative-Bias Charges. Kalev Leetaru writes that social media platforms refuse to release any data that would prove or disprove their neutrality.

How Multiculturalism Hijacked Feminism. Phyllis Chesler laments that the concerns of her generation have been eclipsed by more modern ones.

Regulators Must Unite to Modernize Banking Rules. In RealClearPolicy, Matthew Adams makes a case for updating regulations to keep pace with innovations in banking and financial services.

How Buffett Navigates Markets at an All-Time High. In RealClearMarkets, Michael Cannivet highlights the savvy investor’s strategy.

The Drone Threat Is Real, the Solution Complex. In RealClearDefense, Ben Joelson and Sean Horner cite obstacles that include legal prohibitions from employing drone countermeasures.

* * *

When the Civil War broke out, Missouri was a bitterly divided state. Nearly two-thirds of those who enlisted signed up to fight for the Union, but in Clay County, with its southward orientation, the ratio was the other way around. Frank James, then 18, rode off to join the Missouri State Guard, a secessionist militia that fought for the Confederacy. Prior to one 1862 skirmish, Frank took ill and was left behind.

He was captured by pro-Union forces but allowed to return home on the condition he swear allegiance to the United States. Frank did this, but it was an oath he didn’t honor: Within a year or two, he was riding with the infamous Quantrill, a pro-Southern “bushwhacker” known for executing male prisoners of all ages, many of them civilians, often in the presence of their wives and mothers.

Actively encouraged by his mother, Jesse James mounted up at age 15 to join the mayhem. Two years later, on September 27, 1864, Jesse rode with a group that ambushed two dozen unarmed Union men heading to their homes while on leave.

“Men were mutilated in the most horrific fashion,” notes James biographer T.J. Stiles. “Jesse James was immersed in the most savage kind of bloodshed conceivable.”

This kind of thing was happening all over Missouri, if not, paradoxically, in Robert E. Lee’s Virginia. But it was a Virginian not as genteel as Lee who decided to make Jesse James a cause célèbre. This zealot’s name was John Newman Edwards. A newspaper printer who had relocated to Missouri in the 1850s -- he would later found the Kansas City Times, which would be acquired in 1901 by the Kansas City Star -- Edwards enlisted as soon as the war broke out, serving as an aide-de-camp to a fishing-buddy-turned-Confederate-officer named Joseph Shelby. Bereft after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Shelby and Edwards decamped to Mexico, apparently in hopes of continuing the war somehow. Shelby eventually reconciled himself to defeat; Edwards never did -- and neither did the James Gang.

The James brothers, along with several others (including Bob and Cole Younger), continued the war, robbing and shooting their way across the lower Midwest, enlisting Edwards' help in concocting the myth that they gave money to the poor after stealing it from banks and trains operated by pro-Union men.

Aided by Edwards and other Southern apologists among Missouri’s press corps, Jesse James promoted himself and his gang as an American version of Robin Hood and his Merry Men. This fiction was not an accident, and it was not concocted solely to sell newspapers. It was political propaganda, circulated by Confederate sympathizers during and after the Civil War. Jesse James was, basically, a guerrilla fighter and a terrorist.

Altering the narrative in this way can be a powerful weapon. This is a lesson that recurs repeatedly in American history. Earlier this summer at a demonstration in Washington, D.C., masked Antifa vigilantes were asked why they were roughing up journalists and destroying reporters’ cameras. It’s about keeping control over the narrative, they explained.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com