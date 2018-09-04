Mass Shootings Data; Biden's Empathy; McCain's Gift; Birth of a Nation

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, September 4, 2018. On this date in 1782, while serving as America’s ambassador to France, Benjamin Franklin wrote a brief note to John Jay informing him that he’d instructed British go-between Richard Oswald that the document that would become the Treaty of Paris -- the treaty ending the Revolutionary War -- must have as its first article “the independence of America.”

This seems a foregone conclusion now, but it wasn’t at all obvious to the British when the negotiations began. When George Washington, with the assistance of French troops and French warships, outmaneuvered Lord Cornwallis at Yorktown in 1781, the British decided that peace talks were prudent. Congress, acting with a foresight it is not known for today, had appointed a group of five illustrious peace commissioners long before the Americans’ victory at Yorktown.

I’ll explain how those commissioners helped create a country in a moment. First, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

* * *

The peace commissioners appointed by Congress during the Revolutionary War were John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, and Henry Laurens. As the talks, held in Paris, became serious, the commission’s start was not an auspicious one.

For one thing, Jefferson was unable to travel to France and played no role in the discussions. Laurens, captured at sea by the British, was indisposed in another way: He was being held prisoner in the Tower of London. John Jay had been frittering away the better part of two years in Spain seeking support for a cause -- democracy -- that Spain’s monarchy feared and would never support. Adams was busy in Amsterdam trying to secure a loan from the Dutch. It turns out that fighting a war against the British Empire was expensive.

This left Ben Franklin, who’d been in Paris as America’s foreign minister since the outset of the war. This was good in one way, and not in another. Franklin had good relations with the French, an obvious benefit, considering that the French were not only hosting the talks but were a proven ally in the war. On the other hand, Franklin was not as resistant as he might have been to micromanagement from Congress regarding France’s role.

Congress had instructed the commissioners to keep French King Louis XVI and his ministers in the loop and “govern yourselves by their advice and opinion.” In other words, Congress ordered that France be given virtual veto power over the deal. Yet, Franklin’s instincts were sound -- and he followed them. In April 1782, he sent for John Jay. “Render yourself here as soon as possible,” Franklin wrote.

Jay took one look at the situation and realized that, though Americans should feel grateful to France, after Yorktown they needn’t defer to them. He cut them out of the loop and began negotiating with British representative Oswald. Franklin was comfortable with this, and when John Adams showed up, America’s future second president also backed Jay.

The goal of the British was to make concessions that would keep the colonies in the British Empire. To Jay and the Americans, this was a non-starter. The magic moment was at hand, meaning that at least on these shores, the divine right of kings was at an end.

Were Jay and Adams insubordinate to Congress? Ungrateful to the French? Perhaps. But the exigencies of democracy were being figured out on the fly, and they figured that George Washington had won Americans’ independence on the battlefield and they would not give it up at a negotiating table -- or even heed the advice of a loyal ally. It was a lesson the French would absorb well. They would repay the favor 184 years later in the form of a memo announcing that NATO troops were no longer welcome on French soil.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com