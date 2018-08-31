SCOTUS Battle; Airline Regulation; Labor Market Myth; Political Tempest

Good morning. It’s Friday, August 31, 2018. Six years ago today, Republican delegates at the party’s convention in Tampa packed their bags and headed to the airport. Many of them had hangovers, and it wasn’t mostly from overdrinking.

What, many of them wondered, did we do here? Yes, GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney had given a perfectly serviceable speech the night before, but the whole affair had been decidedly underwhelming.

Newt Gingrich set the tone by telling reporters the party’s big challenge was to counter the prevailing image of Romney as an out-of-touch elitist. And so it went: Ron Paul wasn’t given a speaking part because he wouldn’t let the party vet his speech; Clint Eastwood, a brilliant film director and movie actor, did that bizarre monologue with an empty chair; keynote speaker Chris Christie gave a stemwinder in which he barely mentioned Romney’s name -- it was a campaign speech for…Chris Christie.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich captured the party’s ambivalence when he walked on stage as the Black-Eyed Peas tune “I Gotta Feeling” played in the background. “I don’t know about you,” Kasich said, “but I’ve got a feeling that we’re about to elect a new president of the United States of America.” It was an ad-lib uttered without great conviction.

For Romney loyalists, it seemed as if Mother Nature herself was against them. Seven years earlier to the day that the Tampa GOP convention was set to open, Hurricane Katrina had slammed the Gulf Coast with fury, claiming the lives of some 1,600 people -- and part of George W. Bush’s presidential legacy. Now, on the eve of the 2012 convention, another tempest, Tropical Storm Isaac, loomed in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico -- leading to the cancellation of most of the opening day speeches and events.

In his critics’ minds, Donald J. Trump’s ability to convey empathy makes George W. Bush look like Albert Schweitzer by comparison. This wasn’t always the prevailing story line regarding Dubya, however, as the events of this week 13 years ago remind us.

On August 24, 2005, a weather system near the Bahamas was upgraded to tropical storm status and given a name: Katrina. The next day, in an act of surefootedness matched by few others in positions of authority, a state of emergency was declared by Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Katrina sliced across the Sunshine State before heading into the Gulf of Mexico, where she gathered frightening force. At 10:11 a.m. Sunday, August 28, the National Weather Service warned that the storm appeared to be a hurricane of “unprecedented strength” -- one that might leave “most of the area uninhabitable for weeks, perhaps longer.”

That prediction proved to be a great understatement. As President Bush adhered to a schedule that had him headlining a political fundraiser in Southern California and visiting a VA hospital in San Diego, Katrina made landfall at 6:10 a.m. Monday, August 29, in Plaquemines Parish.

Land weakens hurricanes, but this one treated Mississippi’s Gulf Coast cities and low-lying Louisiana bayou towns as speed bumps. It tossed barges around like toy boats, upended oil rigs, washed away bridges and interstate highways -- then took aim at New Orleans.

The storm surge, rainwater, and breaches in the levees bordering Lake Pontchartrain inundated the Crescent City. When it was over 1,577 Louisianans had lost their lives, many by drowning, as did 238 Mississippians. It was, President Bush told the nation, “a cruel and wasteful storm.”

The president’s compassion was obviously sincere, but in the Age of Real-Time, it was also tardy. Bush cut short his California trip as New Orleans filled with water, only to return to his ranch in Texas for two nights and a day. His aides explained that the president didn’t want to be in the way of rescuers and first-responders or detract from the region’s security needs. Subsequent reporting also revealed that Louisiana’s governor and New Orleans’ mayor were paralyzed by the magnitude of the calamity. Yet symbolism is important for presidents, and on Wednesday, August 31, 2005, when Bush headed back to Washington -- and when he directed Air Force One to fly over the flooded Gulf Coast on his way to Andrews Air Force Base -- it solidified the image of an out-of-touch chief executive.

When the president finally went to the stricken area on Friday, he literally hugged and consoled dazed local residents. They were happy to see him, but Bush undermined his own efforts when he tried to buck up beleaguered FEMA Director Michael Brown by telling him, “Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job!”

Bush’s discordant ad-lib grated the nerves of people who lived in the region on another level: As Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu noted, it was the federal infrastructure that failed. “This was a flood,” she told me at the time, “not a hurricane.”

Actually, it was both, and the event itself and the official response represented a failure of government at all levels. It also underscored the humbling capriciousness of nature. As Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, speaking for many Republicans, ruefully noted that week, “When it rains, it pours -- figuratively and literally.”

Carl M. Cannon

