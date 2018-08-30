1998-2018 Midterm Parallels; Women Candidates; Family Leave; Stengelisms

Good morning. It’s Thursday, August 30, 2018. On this date in 1965, Casey Stengel announced he was retiring as manager of the New York Mets, thus ending a remarkable 55-year professional baseball career as a player and manager.

He was 75 years old at the time, and was going out on his own terms, a rarity in baseball -- and in life. He’s remembered today as the author of some of the national pastime's more colorful quotes. But those “Stengelisms” sometimes masked an admirable desire to simultaneously win baseball games while having a good time doing it.

I'll have more on the old "perfesser" in a moment.

Kansas City native Charles Dillon Stengel had only been in the big leagues for a week when he earned a nickname. It was during a poker game with some of his fellow Brooklyn Dodgers, who already could see the 22-year-old rookie could play. His debut on Sept. 17, 1912 had been sensational: Starting in centerfield, Stengel had four hits and a walk while stealing three bases and knocking in a couple of runs.

Playing cards during a rain delay the following day, he finally won a hand. One of his teammates quipped, “About time you took a pot, Kansas City.” The name caught on, was soon shortened to “Casey,” and the rest was history. And what a history.

Playing in the dead-ball era, Casey Stengel was the first player to get a hit in the Dodger’s new ballpark, and later in that game, the first to homer at Ebbets Fields as well. He feuded with owner Charles Ebbets over his salary, as he would with every owner he ever played for. He retired as a player in 1925 with a career batting average of .284 and 60 home runs, which was actually a lot back then, as Babe Ruth hadn’t yet changed the game.

Stengel never managed The Babe, but when he took over the New York Yankees in 1949 -- his third managerial stint -- he inherited a loaded ballclub. Joe DiMaggio was its unquestioned star, but there were others, including catcher Yogi Berra, another native Missourian with whom Stengel would engage in an unofficial competition for the quarter of a century: The Quotations Game. Asked for the secret of his success while the Yankees were winning five straight world championships, Stengel quipped, “All you have to do is keep the five players who hate your guts from the five who are undecided.”

After Stengel retired, fellow Hall of Fame Manager Sparky Anderson once deflected praise by saying, “I don’t believe a manager ever won a pennant. Casey Stengel won all those pennants with the Yankees. How many did he win with the Boston Braves and the Mets?”

Stengel himself tipped his cap to the logic of this point. “Managing,” he once said, “is getting paid for home runs someone else hits.”

It’s more than that, of course -- and again, this applies to life as well as baseball. Casey had a reputation as a clown, but that was always a caricature, which his players knew. A baseball lifer, he thought incessantly about how to make his players better and how to win games. Along the way, he revived platooning, convinced the Yankees to add an instructional school for promising young players at spring training, lit a fire under DiMaggio one year by benching him, and moved a phenomenal young shortstop named Mickey Mantle to centerfield so he could arrive in the majors faster, a ploy followed to this day with sluggers such as Bryce Harper.

But, of course, there are the Stengalisms.

“Going to bed with a woman never hurt a ballplayer,” he once said. “It's staying up all night looking for them that does you in.”

“A lot of people my age are dead at the present time,” he noted.

“Don’t cut my throat,” he told his barber during a losing streak. “I may want to do that later myself.”

In 1960, the New York Yankees, with 70-year-old Stengel at the helm, lost a thrilling Game 7 in the World Series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Afterward, the skipper who had managed the Yankees to 10 pennants in 12 years was replaced by a younger manager. Stengel's response: "I’ll never make the mistake of being 70 again.”

But he did get another managing stint, across town with the expansion team -- the New York Mets. In that job, his last, he’s remembered for two iconic lines: “The Mets,” he said when the franchise started in 1961, “are going to be amazin’.”

It took a while for that to happen -- the “Amazin’ Mets” wouldn’t win the World Series until 1969 -- and during the growing pains, Casey quipped about his club: “Can’t anybody here play this game?”

The Stengalism that fit Casey best was carved on his headstone at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, Calif. “There comes a time in every man's life and I've had plenty of them.”

