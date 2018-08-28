Florida Senate Race; DeSantis-Brennan Fact Check; Education and the Midterms

Hello. It’s Tuesday, August 28, 2018. I’m on assignment today, and will resume the history-reprising Morning Note on Wednesday, but I wanted to direct you to our front page today, where we curate a cross-section of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

Sizing Up the Florida Senate Race. Sean Trende assesses the Rick Scott-Bill Nelson matchup.

Fact-Checking the Red Menace. Bill Zeiser examines a fact check involving Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis’ assertion of John Brennan’s Communist Party ties.

Revitalizing the Defense Industrial Base. In RealClearDefense, Jeff Green hails passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, which prohibits the Pentagon and its contractors from acquiring strategic minerals from non-allied countries.

Was the Pentagon's Cloud Computing Project Rigged? In RealClearPolicy, Demetrios Karoutsos expresses concern over the apparent preferential treatment Amazon has received from the Defense Department.

Education Is Key Issue in Several Midterm Races. Former governor of Delaware Jack Markell explains in RealClearEducation.

I hope you enjoy the rest of your day. Keep your top knot tight and don’t give up the ship. Oh, yes, and this week also remember to keep your flag at half-mast. Yes, those are Navy phrases, and I’ll leave you, in honor of a certain recently departed Arizona senator, with a quote from a former sailor who was then serving as America’s commander-in-chief.

“I can imagine no more rewarding a career,” John F. Kennedy told the midshipmen and brass assembled in the U.S. Naval Academy’s Bancroft Hall. “And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: ‘I served in the United States Navy.’”

