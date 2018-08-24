Democrats Supporting Criminals

Democratic lawmakers don't have your back -- unless you're a criminal undocumented immigrant.

Then liberal lawmakers from coast to coast, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will deploy every available resource to protect you and your family.

Shouldn't it be the other way around?

One would think politicians on both sides of the aisle would give preference to fellow Americans and champion voters' safety, given that taxpayers fund their salaries and hold the power to elect and remove politicians from office.

But dangerously, the Democratic Party has swung so far to the left that its members -- including its leadership in Washington -- care more about undocumented immigrants' well-being than protecting American families.

Take Warren, a 2020 presidential hopeful. In an interview on CNN's "New Day" this week, she showed us where her loyalties lie. When discussing Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa college student who was brutally murdered last month while out for a jog by a Mexican immigrant living here illegally, Warren said this: "I'm so sorry for the family here, and I know this is hard not only for the family but for the people in her community, the people throughout Iowa. But one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are."

"Real problems"? I'd say getting abducted and murdered was a real problem for Tibbetts and her now devastated family.

Warren continued by saying we should be focused on reuniting immigrant families who entered the United States illegally and have been temporarily separated.

Never mind that the Tibbetts family has been permanently separated from beloved Mollie, a young woman with so much promise and potential just beginning her life as a college junior -- not to mention the thousands of other Americans nationwide whose families have also been forever shattered by undocumented immigrants who've killed their loves ones, committed rape or sold fentanyl and other deadly drugs in their communities.

For context, there are over 58,700 known or suspected undocumented immigrants incarcerated in the U.S. today, according to the Alien Incarceration Report for fiscal 2017, released by the Department of Homeland Security.

Someone please tell Sen. Warren and her out-of-touch colleagues they're not doing time for jaywalking.

Yet regardless of the facts, liberal lawmakers across the country and their many supporters want open borders and the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while demanding that taxpayer money continue to go to sanctuary cities. In other words, they want American citizens to be less safe.

Come the midterms, voters could elect Republican candidates who support President Donald Trump's common-sense immigration reform policies -- including building the wall, extreme vetting and other measures to keep Americans safe -- or elect reckless politicians whose loyalties lie with criminals.

The choice is yours.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM