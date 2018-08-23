Weiner Laptop Emails; Ariz. Senate Race; True Public Servants; Muir's Best Friend

Good morning. It’s Thursday, August 23, 2018. John Muir was a Scottish immigrant and self-taught naturalist who had turned 31 the spring he decided to escort a flock of sheep belonging to a man named Patrick Delaney from the foothills of California’s Mother Lode country into the High Sierra for the summer.

I’ve written previously about the episode that happened on this date in 1869. But if you’re a person who appreciates nature, or likes dogs, perhaps you won’t mind hearing it again.

On John Muir’s first extended trip into the high country, he took with him a writing journal and a St. Bernard named Carlo, who belonged to a neighbor. Muir was faithful to the dog and to his journal. His notes formed the basis of many magazine articles and they were published in book form much later, in 1911. By then, he was internationally famous for his efforts to preserve Yosemite Valley in its unspoiled splendor, a political battle that led him to co-found the Sierra Club.

That journal-turned-book, “My First Summer in the Sierra,” was dedicated to the Sierra Club, which he described as the “faithful defender of the people’s playgrounds.”

The opening passage of Chapter 10 in John Muir’s “My First Summer in the Sierra” begins this way:

August 22: Clouds none, cool west wind, slight hoarfrost on the meadows. Carlo is missing; have been seeking him all day. In the thick woods between camp and the river, among tall grass and fallen pines, I discovered a baby fawn. At first it seemed inclined to come to me; but when I tried to catch it…it turned and walked softly away, choosing its steps like a cautious, stealthy hunting cat.

There was a reason Muir compared the young deer to a feline, as his readers would learn in the next paragraph: The famed naturalist was fretting -- on behalf of his canine pal -- about mountain lions and other denizens of that wilderness.

“I am distressed about Carlo,” he continued in his journal. “There are several other camps and dogs not many miles from here, and I still hope to find him. He never left me before. Panthers are very rare here, and I don’t think any of these cats would dare touch him. He knows bears too well to be caught by them, and as for Indians, they don’t want him.”

Readers who feared for Carlo’s fate were not kept in suspense long, however. Here is John Muir’s entry for the following day:

August 23: Cool, bright day, hinting Indian summer. Mr. Delaney has gone to the Smith Ranch, on the Tuolumne below Hetch-Hetchy Valley, thirty-five or forty miles from here, so I'll be alone for a week or more -- not really alone, for Carlo has come back. He was at a camp a few miles to the northwestward. He looked sheepish and ashamed when I asked him where he had been and why he had gone away without leave. He is now trying to get me to caress him and show signs of forgiveness. A wondrous wise dog. A great load is off my mind. I could not have left the mountains without him. He seems very glad to get back to me.

