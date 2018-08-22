W.Va. Senate Race; What the Media Miss; Aging Presidents; Ike and the Press

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, August 22, 2018. On this date in 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held an instructive news conference in San Francisco, site of his party’s nominating convention -- a first for California.

Democrats were hopeful that summer. The economy was tepid, and Eisenhower’s health was a question mark. He had been weakened the previous year by a serious heart attack -- and his convalescence had been a long one. In early June 1956, Eisenhower had also undergone intestinal surgery.

Democrats were openly making an issue Ike’s physical condition, although they were doing so carefully, mainly because Eisenhower remained popular in this country. The same wasn’t necessarily true of his vice president, former California Sen. Richard Nixon, who had presided over Cabinet meetings when Eisenhower was indisposed.

In that environment, Democratic Party leaders had turned to a familiar face. At their convention in Chicago the week before, they had re-nominated Adlai Stevenson, the man Eisenhower had defeated handily in 1952. “That time, we lost,” Stevenson told the Democratic delegates. “This time, we will win!”

Not if Dwight Eisenhower had anything to say about it. And so, on a late-August morning, the president was working on his own acceptance speech, which he would deliver the following night. On this day in 1956, Ike also squelched a dump-Nixon movement in his own party, met with its ring leader, and then faced the press corps. That session, which I’ll reprise in a moment, provides a rather stark contrast with presidential conduct and media relations today. It reveals other truths as well. Before I explain, I’d direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

W.Va. Senate Race May Hinge on Trump’s Coattails. Sally Persons examines Patrick Morrisey’s attempt to unseat Joe Manchin, whose popular brand in the state is up against a challenger backed by a president also hugely popular among voters.

Mainstream Media vs. Main Street USA. Steve Cortes has a bone to pick with news outlets, prompted by coverage of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s assertions about the president.

Media Are Missing a Movement. Mort Kondracke spotlights efforts to undo the two major parties’ grip on American politics.

How Congress Can Put the Internet Back on Track. In RealClearPolicy, Brent Wilkes argues that robust legislation is needed to address net neutrality, data privacy, and other internet issues.

Five Facts to Know About Security Clearances. Also in RCPolicy, bipartisan think tank No Labels details security clearance procedures following Trump’s revocation of John Brennan’s clearance.

Things to Consider Before We Go Full Steam on Electric Vehicles. In RealClearEnergy, Silvestre Reyes outlines a number of concerns surrounding the U.S. goal to deploy more electric vehicles.

Sacco, Vanzetti and the Right to a Fair Trial. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen looks back on what’s widely believed to have been a rigged trial that resulted in the execution of two Italian immigrants.

The Aging Effect of the Presidency. In RealClearLife, Rebecca Gibian compares before-and-after photos.

* * *

President Eisenhower was not an easy-going medical patient. He chafed at his physicians’ instructions to avoid stress by, among other things, keeping his famous temper in check. “Just what do you think the presidency is?” was his rejoinder to the doctors.

But 1955 had been a peaceful year, and 1956 seemed to be shaping up the same way. That summer, Americans knew nothing about the international crucibles that would come that October. And for Republicans, the main issue to be dealt with in San Francisco was a rear-guard attempt by some delegates to replace Dick Nixon on the ticket with California Gov. Goodwin Knight. Eisenhower squelched that attempt, met in private with Harold Stassen, leader of the plotters, and then invited the White House press corps for a chat at the St. Francis Hotel.

“How actively do you plan to campaign this fall, Mr. President?” asked Don Whitehead of the New York Herald-Tribune.

“Well now, Mr. Whitehead, won't you let me be nominated before I start making plans for that?” Eisenhower replied to laughter, before adding: “Really, I haven't any plans beyond those that have already been discussed and announced.”

A couple of other exchanges from that session reveal how much politics has changed in this country in the ensuing six decades -- and also what a singular leader the United States had in its general-turned-politician:

Marvin Arrowsmith, Associated Press: “As you know, the Democrats made some pretty sharp attacks on you and your administration last week. There are some reports around that you are pretty burned up about that. Can you tell us what your reaction has been to that criticism?

Eisenhower: “I have never answered criticism in my life. In war I was called reckless one day and a coward the next. And you get used to it. Now, as I say, the Republicans have a record. I think I have something of a record. I stand on it. And I don’t believe that that kind of attack will do anything but rebound upon the people who make it.”

Charles W. Roberts, Newsweek: “To clear up this vice presidency matter, is it true that you came here with the intention of interviewing prospective candidates for the vice presidency?”

Eisenhower: “Not the slightest.”

Robert G. Spivack, New York Post: “Can you tell us, Mr. President, what you think of the candidates chosen by the Democrats?”

Eisenhower: “I wouldn’t express an opinion at all. Of course not.”

James B. Reston, New York Times: “Sir, did you ever at any time make any objective check on the Stassen assertions that Nixon would weaken the ticket -- you or anybody in the administration?”

Eisenhower: “Well … you say objective test. I have seen polls of various kinds, some of them in one area indicate one thing, in other places they indicate another. Now frankly, this could get a little bit embarrassing because all the polls that I saw showed this: That any vice president seemed to reduce my percentage just a trifle.”

Ike made that comment with a smile, and the reporters dutifully laughed, but one question asked that cool San Francisco morning reverberates through the decades. Henry Brandon of the London Sunday Times wanted to know what Eisenhower thought of the talks taking place about the future of the Suez Canal.

The president deflected that question, although he revealed he was worried about the Suez. He had a right to be. By October, the dispute over Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s nationalizing of the canal would lead to war between Israel and Egypt -- a war Great Britain and France helped plan while misleading Washington -- and the Hungarian Revolution would at first thrill and then horrify the world when it was brutally suppressed by Soviet tanks.

Eisenhower’s experience in 1956 is as relevant to us as it was to Americans at the time. The events of that year revealed both a visceral longing among the people of the world for democracy and self-determination -- but also the limits of U.S. power. They also revealed the value of a steady hand in the White House. In his insightful 2012 book about Eisenhower’s presidency, biographer Jim Newton put it this way:

“Eisenhower prevailed in this great crisis of his presidency because he elevated principle above allegiance and because he recognized where he could act and where he must be restrained.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com