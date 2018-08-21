Video Fact Checks; Oversight Emphasis; Kavanaugh's Record; Hawaii's Hero

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, August 21, 2018. On this date in 1959, Hawaii’s admittance to the United States put a 50th star on the American flag. The Aloha State was added eight months after Alaska achieved statehood -- not exactly a package deal, but a rational political compromise that gave the American flag a sense of symmetry.

Dwight Eisenhower, the architect of D-Day, championed statehood for Alaska and Hawaii as he ran for president in 1952. Fantastically rich in natural resources and a strategic chess piece against the Soviet Union, Alaska was a no-brainer -- even for the provincial denizens of Capitol Hill.

Hawaii was a tougher sell. Senate opposition was rooted among Southern Democrats, who feared a dilution of their power at a time when civil rights was moving to the front burner as an issue in Washington, D.C.

Less than 18 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, however, the Hawaiian Islands occupied a special place in the hearts of military men such as Ike -- and in the hearts of most Americans. Hawaii was considered glamorous and exotic, its people perceived as friendly and welcoming. Moreover, if the Japanese attack on Hawaii was an attack on the United States, as Franklin Roosevelt and everyone in both Japan and America viewed it to be, what was the counter-argument to statehood? So, Eisenhower prevailed.

At the bipartisan August 21, 1959 signing ceremony, Ike was his usual understated self. He said only a few words, pronouncing the White House event “a truly historic occasion,” while expressing his wishes that Hawaii would experience “prosperity, security, happiness, and a growing closer relationship with all of the other states.”

Many of those present at the ceremony found their eyes wandering from the president to one of the honored guests, one-armed young man named Daniel Inouye, who’d fought in Eisenhower’s army in Europe. On this day, Inouye was the representative-elect from the new state. And though he didn’t have a speaking part, his presence was a powerful reminder of what the United States had been through -- and why it had prevailed.

Dan Inouye was a 17-year-old high school senior in Honolulu on December 7, 1941. He was getting ready to go to church with his family that Sunday morning -- the Inouyes were Methodists -- when the Japanese planes, with their rising sun insignias, came zooming in over Oahu, filling the air with smoke and the cries of the wounded.

Because he’d been taught first aid, Dan was called to the local Red Cross station. He rode his bike there and didn’t leave for five days. It’s not too much to say that he spent the next seven decades of his life in service to his country.

In 1943, when the U.S. military dropped its ban on Japanese-Americans serving in uniform, Inouye enlisted in the famed all-Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He fought valiantly, receiving the Medal of Honor and losing his right arm on the battlefield in Italy. It was a gruesome injury, and it wasn’t immediately clear he would survive his wounds.

“The doctors looked at me; they're mumbling among themselves,” he said later, recalling the scene in the field hospital. “Two minutes later a chaplain comes up -- opening words: 'God loves you.' I said: 'I know that. I love Him too. But I'm not ready to meet Him yet!’”

The loss of his arm ended Inouye’s hopes of becoming a surgeon, but not his dreams of a good and happy life.

“I closed my eyes. So that was that. From now on they could call me Lefty,” he recalled many years later. “I think that was the first moment I thought of myself as an amputee. But it’s a funny thing -- neither then, nor during all of the long months of rehabilitation, did I consider myself a cripple or an invalid. It just never became part of my thinking. It isn’t part of my thinking today.”

What kind of a man reacts that way to traumatic adversity? I’m not sure, and the military services aren’t either. If they did, they’d bottle it and give it to every recruit. One thing is clear, though: Dan Inouye came from strong stock. Listen to what happened when he told his family he was joining the Army.

“My father just looked straight ahead, and I looked straight ahead, and then he cleared his throat and said, ‘America has been good to us. It has given me two jobs. It has given you and your sisters and brothers education. We all love this country. Whatever you do, do not dishonor your country. Remember -- never dishonor your family. And if you must give your life, do so with honor.’ I knew exactly what he meant. I said, ‘Yes, sir. Good-bye.’”

Daniel K. Inouye died December 17, 2012, while serving as Hawaii’s senior senator. His last word, we are told, was “Aloha.” He wrote his own eulogy, in a way, as well. In a letter to Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie dated the day he died, Inouye said. “People have asked me how I want to be remembered, and I say very simply, that I represented the people honestly and to the best of my abilities. I think I did okay.”

He did much better than okay. Here is what he did in 1959, upon being elected to represent Hawaii in the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol:

“I went up to the cemetery at Punchbowl and walked alone among the graves of the good men with whom I had served. I wanted to assure them that I would not let them down, never dishonor the cause and the country for which they had given so much. I wanted to promise them that I was not going to Washington to represent the 442, or the Nisei, or any other separate group. I was going to represent all the people of Hawaii and I asked God's help in this, the greatest undertaking of my life.”

