Trump and Senate Races; Praising Pelosi; Koch-Cuomo Nexus; an Explorer's Demise

Good morning. It’s Monday, August 20, 2018. On this date in 1804, a U.S. Army sergeant in his early 20s named Charles Floyd died and was buried on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River in present-day Sioux City, Iowa.

The first U.S. military man to give his life in service to his country west of the Mississippi, Floyd was laid to rest with as much solemnity as his 31-man detachment of soldiers and volunteers could muster. He’s being similarly honored to this day, as we’ll see in a moment.

First, I'd direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors this morning, including the following:

In the summer of 1804, Thomas Jefferson wasn’t overly involved with his presidential campaign -- he would win re-election in a landslide, and probably knew it -- but the president was obsessed by the Corps of Discovery, better known today as the Lewis & Clark expedition. Jefferson didn’t find out about the loss of Charles Floyd for some time, but he would have been aggrieved by it. The young soldier was one of the original “Nine Young Men From Kentucky” who formed the core group that volunteered to explore the vast lands Jefferson had purchased from Napoleon -- as well as the western lands that lay beyond them to the sea.

Today, the very idea of the Louisiana Purchase seems a little absurd, even racist. Although Jefferson was wise to buy all the land for the United States, under what goofy notion did France have title to 828,000 square miles of land in America, most of which no Frenchman had ever seen? Land already inhabited by hundreds of thousands of native people.

Whatever the morality of this acquisition, Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark set out from St. Louis in May 1804. Three months later, Charles Floyd took ill. An able woodsman and a popular soldier, his death on this date cast a pall on the Corps of Discovery. In just a few days, another man, Moses Reed, had been cashiered, and a third, Pvt. George Shannon, was temporarily missing.

A glum Meriwether Lewis delivered Floyd’s funeral homily on a bluff where the young man was buried with military honors, a red cedar post with his name on it placed over his grave. Capt. Clark had stayed up with Floyd all night as his health declined and he slipped away. In his diary, Clark lauded Floyd as a “a man of much merit…[who] at all times gave us proofs of his firmness and determined resolution to do service to his country and honor to himself.”

The captains described his death as stemming from “bilious colic,” and they lamented being far from civilization and quality medical care. Medical historians today attribute Floyd’s condition to a burst appendix, however, meaning that even had the young sergeant been in Philadelphia in the care of Capt. Lewis’s friend -- and Declaration of Independence signer -- Dr. Benjamin Rush, nothing could have been done to save him.

The discovery of antibiotics that can fight peritonitis was more than a century in the future. But the Corps of Discovery, despite two years of privations and travails in uncharted territory occupied by grizzly bears, raging rivers, and native people of uncertain intentions, lost no more men. On their return route, with all intact, they stopped and spruced up the young soldier’s grave and its cedar marker.

Interest was rekindled in this young man of promise upon the publication of Floyd’s journal 90 years after he died. The cedar grave marker had long since slid into the river, but a new one was erected, of stone, along with a 100-foot obelisk that now commands a 23-acre national park. As recently as this weekend, historical reenactors re-created the young man’s stoic death and the respectful way his comrades said goodbye.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

