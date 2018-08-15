The Midas Tweet; Third-Party Parity? Bad 'Angle'; Theater's Noblewoman

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, August 15, 2018. On this date in 1879, Ethel Barrymore was born. Although the first motion picture had been made the year before (actually, a series of still photographs of a horse in stride, viewed in sequence), movies as an industry were a generation away. The dramatic stars of the 19th and early 20th centuries, in other words, performed on the stage -- and in the theater world Ethel Barrymore was born into a royal family.

Her father was famous leading man Maurice Barrymore; her mother was noted stage performer Georgiana Drew. Both her brothers, John and Lionel Barrymore, would become thespians of surpassing fame and ability. If those surnames have a familiar ring to contemporary ears, there’s a reason for that: Drew Barrymore is Ethel’s grand-niece.

But if Ethel Barrymore was destined to become the queen of drama, she was not a drama queen. Right up until her death in 1959, two months before her 80th birthday, she would willingly dispense advice to actors and directors who came by her modest Hollywood apartment. A visitor couldn’t help but notice that she didn’t display the many awards she’d won, including her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress playing opposite Cary Grant in “None but the Lonely Heart.”

Ethel compiled no scrapbook about her career and didn’t even clip her press notices. “I remember only what I want to remember,” she explained. “Why clutter up the house with a lot of dead history?”

Yet history remembers her. She campaigned in 1948 for Harry Truman, acted alongside Ronald Reagan (who also campaigned for Truman that year), and was praised publicly by George W. Bush. A New York theater that opened in 1928 still bears her name.

In a moment, I'll have more on this remarkable woman, whom I also showcased on her birthday five years ago.

* * *



When Ethel Barrymore died, the New York Times’ obituary included an anecdote from Clifford Odets, the screenwriter, playwright and director who knew her well. In 1944, Odets tried to find a prop -- a hat, was his first thought -- to make the regal Miss Barrymore seem more realistic in her role as a London housemaid in “None but the Lonely Heart.”

No hat would do the trick, no matter how shabby. At one point, the 65-year-old Barrymore turned for approval to Odets, who simply started laughing. “You still look like a queen,” he said.

But not like any old queen, drama critic Harold Clurman noted when analyzing Barrymore’s naturally regal aura. “It is a spiritual rather than a social quality,” he wrote. “Very few kings and queens have possessed it.”

Other actresses of the time would mimic her walk, sometimes in scenes where she was present. They would also try, usually in vain, to replicate “the Ethel Barrymore voice.” Its richness seemed to have been bred for the stage, which was literally true. The paradox of her early move to Hollywood was that motion pictures in the 1920s lacked sound, thereby depriving Barrymore of one of her most conspicuous talents.

Wisely, she went back to New York and the stage for a while, returning to films when the movie industry got its act together, which is to say when “talkies” arrived. In her last interview, granted only weeks before she died, Barrymore commented on the need for performers to adapt to new technologies and sensibilities.

“We must recognize that change is not going to appeal to us personally if we are irrevocably determined to abide by the traditional standards of taste,” she said. But this tolerance only went so far. On this day in 1954 -- her 75th birthday -- Ethel Barrymore was asked what she thought of television.

“It’s hell,” she replied.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com