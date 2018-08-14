'Happiness Curve'; Medicare Waste; Health Care Reform; Bidenisms

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Six years ago on this date, the No. 2 man on the Democrats’ national ticket delivered up a bizarre and patently offensive remark on the campaign trail. It wasn’t really surprising, given Joe Biden’s long life in politics, a career known for both great success and frequent malapropisms. But still, this was a bit shocking.

Ostensibly, the vice president was taking aim, not entirely accurately, at Mitt Romney’s deregulation proposals. Speaking to a predominantly African-American audience in Danville, Virginia, Biden said, “Look at what they’re proposing. Romney… said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules -- unchain Wall Street.” Looking out at his audience, Biden then affected a faux Southern accent and ad-libbed, “They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.”

Even for Biden, this was a bit shocking. Or maybe not. He’s always been a free-wheeling communicator, and he’s been talking politics for a very long time: Joe Biden first sought elective office in Delaware at 26, and he would turn 70 the year he and Barack Obama won re-election.

Danville wasn’t the only scene of a Biden verbal miscue in 2012. I’ll list some of my favorite Bidenisms, from that year and others, in a moment.

“Now is the time to heed the timeless advice from Teddy Roosevelt: ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick.’ End of quote. I promise you, the president has a big stick. I promise you.” That was Joe Biden campaigning at NYU on April 26, 2012.

“My mother believed and my father believes that if I wanted to be president of the United States, I could be -- I could be vice president!” That was Biden quickly catching himself at a May 16, 2012 event in Youngstown, Ohio.

The following month at a meeting with voters, he again waded unabashedly, if clumsily, into ethnic politics. “In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

In 2015, Biden again made his aides cringe while speaking about Muslims at a White House summit on violent extremism. Speaking specifically of Somali immigrants, he said, “If you ever come to the train station with me, you’ll notice that I have great relations with them because there’s an awful lot who are driving cabs, and are friends of mine. For real. I’m not being solicitous.”

As a reporter who heard Biden tell Irish jokes with the best of them at the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, this kind of thing did not surprise me. Although I winced along with Biden’s staffers on March 17, 2010 when he botched the introduction to Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen. “His mom lived in Long Island for 10 years or so. God rest her soul,” Biden said. As the crowd stirred uncomfortably, and aides whispered a corrective, Biden when on cheerfully. “And, although, she’s – wait, your mom’s still – your mom’s still alive. Your dad passed. God bless her soul. I gotta get this straight!”

That reminded some old Biden-watchers of a September 2008 campaign rally in Columbia, Missouri, where the VP candidate lauded a local Democratic elected official. Reading from his cue card, Biden said, “I also am told that Chuck Graham, state senator, is here.” Waving him arm emphatically, Biden added, “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you.”

Following the audience’s gaze to Chuck Graham, whom Biden didn’t know, he quickly noticed that state Sen. Graham couldn’t stand -- he was in a wheelchair. It didn’t faze Biden a bit.

“Oh! God love you, what am I talking about? I tell you what, you’re making everybody else stand up, old pal. Thank you very, very much.” Leaving the podium, Biden walked toward Graham, telling the audience, “I’ll tell you what, stand up for Chuck!”

As the crowd gave the man a standing ovation, Biden walked over to him. “You can tell I’m new,” he said warmly. “It’s good to see you, buddy.”

Joe Biden hadn’t been “new” in politics since 1970. But on that date, he revealed how malapropisms, if accompanied by charm or personal warmth or self-deprecation -- and Biden often demonstrates all three traits simultaneously -- can actually make voters feel better about a politician. What I’m saying is that if Joe Biden was the Democrats’ Yogi Berra, it’s worth remembering that Yogi was a very good baseball player, a Hall of Famer, in point of fact. Both men were great at their jobs.

Or, as Joe Biden said in October 2008, while criticizing GOP nominee John McCain’s jobs program: “Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the No. 1 job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S. Jobs.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com