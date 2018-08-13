Shooting From the Hip; Trump Tower Setup? Medal of Honor; the Goldman Touch

Good morning. It’s Monday, August 13, 2018. Eighty-seven years ago, Marion and Maurice Goldman were welcoming their second son into the world. They named him William. Both he and his older brother, James, would become accomplished men of American letters.

James would grow up to become a playwright and screenwriter. Probably his most famous creation was “The Lion in Winter,” which opened on Broadway in March 1966 at the Ambassador Theater, which coincidentally is now showing “Chicago,” the city of the Goldman brothers’ birth.

“The Lion in Winter” deals with palace intrigue on Christmas Eve 1183. At issue are the plans Henry II has made for one of his sons’ succession to the throne. Goldman’s story was made into a major motion picture two years later starring Peter O’Toole as the king and Katharine Hepburn as Eleanor of Aquitaine, the steel-minded queen. For some reason -- and this was true in real life, not just in James Goldman’s script -- Henry II had a favorite son, John, who was a sniveling conniver. Eleanor’s preference was for one of John’s younger brothers, a historical figure we know as Richard the Lionhearted.

The movie was nominated for Best Picture, with Hepburn winning an Academy Award for her performance. James Goldman won an Oscar for his screenplay, as well, a well-deserved honor.

“One of the joys which movies provide too rarely is the opportunity to see a literate script handled intelligently,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert, adding that “The Lion in Winter” had triumphed at that elusive task.

William Goldman, born on August 12, 1931 in Chicago, graduated from Oberlin College in 1952, and was promptly drafted into the U.S. Army. He always wanted to be a writer, so he had learned to type. Because he could type, the Army made him a clerk instead of an infantryman.

By the time “The Lion in Winter” was made into a movie, James Goldman’s kid brother had written the screenplay for two Hollywood films, “Masquerade,” a spy thriller starring Cliff Robertson, and “Harper,” an action drama based on a Ross Macdonald novel. That film had a star-studded cast that included Paul Newman, Lauren Bacall, Janet Leigh, and Robert Wagner. In 1968, the year “The Lion in Winter” was made, Paramount Pictures produced “No Way to Treat a Lady,” with Rod Steiger and Lee Remick, based on William Goldman’s novel of the same name.

Bill Goldman’s skill as a writer eluded early critics of his work, and foreshadowed a hybrid movie genre that deftly combined adventure with humor, a staple of such later Goldman classics as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “The Princess Bride.”

Tony Mastroianni, reviewing “Masquerade” in 1965, wrote that if the film had been “played straight,” it might have been an exciting suspense thriller. “Played strictly for laughs,” he added, “the film might have been hilarious.”

Combining both, Mastroianni claimed, lessened the excitement and dulled the chuckles, adding that this flaw in the screenplay was overcome by leading man Cliff Robertson. Bill Goldman knew better. He was on to something, as both audiences and critics would soon realize. “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” would win him an Oscar in 1970, the year after his brother won. He won another Academy Award in 1977 for “All the President’s Men.”

The writing of that movie was, by all accounts, a difficult process. Goldman had helped make Robert Redford a bankable star (he and director George Roy Hill defied the studio by insisting Redford be cast as the Sundance Kid), but by the mid-’70s, Redford’s status was so exalted that he was allowed to weigh in on scripts. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein had strong opinions of their own, and all of these men, along with the film’s director and Bernstein’s new wife, Nora Ephron, wanted changes. In the end, a great movie was made, which I guess is the point, but Goldman never felt too kindly toward movie stars afterward. (Some of these feelings were mutual: Redford inexplicably later tried to claim credit for writing the picture.)

Fighting over who wrote what lines and what scene may sound petty, but I understand it. Movie lovers quote their favorite dialogue to friends and family, and we remember the actors who spoke the lines as if they thought them up. But that is rarely the case.

The iconic lines of the Sundance Kid (“You keep thinking, Butch, that’s what your good at”) and Butch Cassidy (“Who are those guys?” and “The fall will probably kill ya”) -- that’s not originally Redford or Newman. That’s William Goldman.

“Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die.” Mandy Patinkin, yes, but first it was Bill Goldman.

In that same film, a character called Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) repeatedly shouts “Inconceivable!” just as the events he deems improbable are about to unfold on screen. “You keep using that word,” deadpans Inigo. “I do not think it means what you think it means.” That’s Goldman, too, as is my favorite passage in “The Princess Bride” -- the one where the farm boy Westley says “As you wish” in response to any request from Princess Buttercup, a phrase she soon deciphers to really mean that Westley is saying he loves her.

Why is authorship worth crediting? Well, in an era of “fake news,” all accuracy is important. Here’s one example why: When Bob Woodward’s famous and mysterious Watergate-era source was finally identified in 2005, the media dutifully reported that “Deep Throat” -- who turned out to be former FBI official Mark Felt -- had coined the Watergate-era mantra “follow the money.”

Actually, Deep Throat said no such thing, and neither Woodward nor Carl Bernstein ever quoted him to that effect in their book on the Nixon White House or in their Watergate exposés for The Washington Post. The insightful line -- followed faithfully by two generations of subsequent investigative reporters -- came from the fertile mind of William Goldman, the non-newspaperman who wrote the screenplay for “All the President’s Men.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com