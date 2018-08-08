The Trump Factor; Anti-Clinton Women; Farm Subsidy Excesses; Nixon Bows Out

Good morning. It’s Wednesday August 8, 2018. Forty-four years ago today, Richard Milhous Nixon spoke to the American people for -- as he noted himself -- the 37th time from the Oval Office. It was to be his last such address.

“I have never been a quitter,” the president said that night. “To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body.”

Richard Nixon said many things in his political life that were untrue, but this wasn't one of them. He wasn’t a quitter, and he loathed stepping down during the crucible of the Watergate scandal. But his support had eroded, as he acknowledged, and it was resignation or impeachment. Nixon chose the former.

“As president, I must put the interests of America first,” he said in that August 8, 1974 speech. “America needs a full-time president and a full-time Congress, particularly at this time with problems we face at home and abroad.”

That was true, too, and less than 24 hours later, Americans would have just such a chief executive, Gerald R. Ford of Michigan. Nixon would give one more speech as president, farewell remarks that are as evocative now as when they were made.

I wrote about these events four years ago, and reprise them here, in part because I was up late last night watching election returns. We've had another presidential impeachment ordeal since Richard Nixon left office, and some Democrats are openly discussing another one, meaning that 1974 seems relevant again.

* * *

* * *

Even Richard Nixon’s bitterest adversaries in Washington were restrained and sober the night he announced he would step down from the presidency, the first U.S. chief executive to do so. Nixon didn’t admit wrongdoing, as some commentators noted, but even those who had brought him to account were sympathetic to the personal drama unfolding before them as Nixon told the American people he was throwing in the towel.

“Sometimes I have succeeded and sometimes I have failed,” Nixon said that night, “but always I have taken heart from what Theodore Roosevelt once said about the man in the arena, ‘whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again because there is not effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deed, who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who at the best knows in the end the triumphs of high achievements and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.’”

The next day, Nixon said goodbye to an American public weary of scandal. Ostensibly, he was bidding adieu to a small cadre of loyal staff members who’d stayed with him until the bitter end.

“Mistakes, yes, but for personal gain, never,” he said, speaking for his aides -- and himself.

“You did what you believed in,” he added. “Sometimes right, sometimes wrong. And I only wish that I were a wealthy man -- at the present time I have got to find a way to pay my taxes -- and if I were, I would like to recompense you for the sacrifices that all of you have made to serve in government.”

The 37th U.S. president also had nostalgic words for his parents, referring to his father as “my old man” and noting sadly that no one would ever write a book about his mother, whom he called “a saint.” Nixon also spoke fondly about the White House itself, the very symbol of self-government in this world, a house with “a great heart.”

“This isn't the biggest house,” he said. “Many, and most, in even smaller countries, are much bigger. This isn't the finest house. Many in Europe, particularly, and in China, Asia, have paintings of great, great value, things that we just don't have here and, probably, will never have until we are 1,000 years old or older. But this is the best house. It is the best house, because it has something far more important than numbers of people who serve, far more important than numbers of rooms or how big it is, far more important than numbers of magnificent pieces of art.”

Nixon seemed to lose his concentration momentarily at that point. But he knew what he wanted his parting words to be. “Always give your best,” he said near the end of his talk. “Never get discouraged, never be petty. Always remember, others may hate you, but those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them, and then you destroy yourself.”

The elaborate taping system that Nixon installed secretly in the White House -- and new transcripts and books about those tapes are still coming out, four decades later -- showed that Nixon often ignored his own advice, destroying his presidency in the process.

But his admonition not to hate echoes through the decades, followed too infrequently by the practitioners of politics in this city and around the world, reminding us constantly of the steep cost exacted by the incivility and violence unleashed by hate.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com