Obama Endorses; Jordan vs. McCarthy; Going to the Wall; Security Clearances

Good morning, it's Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

Obama Issues Endorsements in 81 Midterm Races. Senior RCP political writer Caitlin Huey-Burns has the story.

Speaker Race: If Trump Endorses, Will It Matter? RCP White House correspondent Sally Persons explores the possible match-up between Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan should Republicans maintain control of the House.

Mr. President, Go to the Wall Over Border Security. Guest columnist Steve Cortes urges President Trump to risk shutting down the government in pursuit of his foundational promise of the 2016 election.

Trump Haters Are Gaslighting America on the Economy. In an op-ed, former Trump campaign aide Corey Lewandowski takes aim at Democrats and Never-Trump Republicans.

Intel Officials Back Shutting Out Clapper, Brennan. In RealClearInvestigations, contributor Lee Smith reports on reactions to the president’s threat to strip the security clearances of former top officials who have been critical of him.

Afghanistan Strategy: Few Tough Questions, Few Details. In RealClearDefense, retired U.S. Army Col. Robert Cassidy laments the content-free Senate confirmation hearing for the new U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

Trump’s Warning to Iran. Also in RCD, Mideast intelligence expert J. Robert Kane advises the president to focus on the Iranian regime’s funneling of money to foment instability in Latin America.

From California Exceptionalism to Statewide Gentrification. In RealClearPolicy, Pete Peterson & Sam Blakeslee spotlight data showing that the Golden State is growing older, richer, and less family-friendly -- and call for policies to counter these trends.

Wage Growth Is Not the Problem -- It's Youth Unemployment. Brooklyn College economics professor Robert Cherry explains, also in RCPolicy.

Flexibility Needed to Protect Endangered Species. In RealClearEnergy, Ross Marchand, director of policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, praises the Interior Department's proposed reforms.

“Smart Card” Would Slash Medicare Fraud, Improve Care. In an op-ed in RealClearHealth, Liam Sigaud highlights a new bill in Congress that would address problems with the existing Medicare card.

