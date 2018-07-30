GOP Women; Trump and Newton; Dems and the Senate; Fixing House Dysfunction

Good morning, it's Monday, July 30, 2018. I’m away for a few days this week, so my daily history lesson is on brief hiatus. But, as always, I'd direct you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Female GOP Candidates Shun the Gender Card. Caitlin Huey-Burns explores the balancing act these women must perform in embracing Donald Trump when their Democratic counterparts are rallying female voters against him.



Trump Deserves a Nobel Prize -- in Physics. In a column, I consider the president’s poll numbers, which somehow manage not to fall no matter what he says or does -- and no matter what’s said to him or about him.

Democrats, Don’t Forget the Senate. Bill Scher argues that the party’s focus on simply regaining the House is short-sighted.

A Chance to Fix House Rules -- and Dysfunction. Bill Galston applauds an agreement reached last week by the Problem Solvers Caucus on a package of reforms to break recurring gridlock and polarization.

Koch Group’s Poll Cites Barriers to Achievement. Sally Persons has the details.

Turning Global Gains Into Local Successes in the Digital Economy. Video of last week’s RCP-sponsored event can be seen here.

IP Theft Helped Make America Great. Allan Golombek offers some historical perspective in RealClearMarkets.

U.S. Military Sites in Europe Depend on Russia for Electricity. In RealClearDefense, Constance Douris sheds light on a little-known fact.

Beware of Simple Fixes for High Drug Prices. In RealClearPolicy, Joseph Antos & James C. Capretta argue that the root cause of high drug prices isn’t a corrupt and greedy industry but the protection of intellectual property.

“Why Liberalism Failed” by Patrick Deneen. In this week's RealClear Book of the Week, Alexander Stern spotlights a work fueling recent debate.

Toward a Tocquevillian Nationalism. In the latest installment of RCPolicy's “American Project” series, Daniel McCarthy makes a case for the nation-state as "fulfilling the requirements of political community."

