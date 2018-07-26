EU and Tariffs; Cyber Privacy vs. Security; Tax Reform 2.0; the Numbers Game

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 26, 2018. Seven years ago today, researchers in the field for the Gallup polling organization picked up evidence of a bad mood among the electorate. At the time, the two major political parties were locked in a bitter, if trivial, standoff in Washington over the debt ceiling. The most tangible evidence of this disaffection was that President Obama slipped to a 40 percent job approval rating in the Gallup Daily tracking poll. It was not only the lowest number to that point in his presidency, it was a marker he would never go below during his eight years in the White House.

The Gallup Daily tracking poll is not considered the definitive number of a president’s job approval rating. The numbers registered, as your high school vice principal might say, in a president’s “permanent record” are Gallup’s weekly averages, which provide a more complete picture.

Still, the daily tracking helps analysts detect trends among voters, and in 2011 the three-day period of July 26-28 showed a decided lack of confidence in the job Barack Obama was doing.

Officials at Gallup thought so, too. They put out a report on it, noting that as recently as June 7 of that year, he had a 50 percent job approval rating.

“Obama’s 40 percent overall approval rating nearly matches the recent 41 percent approval Americans gave him for handling the debt ceiling negotiations,” noted Jeffrey M. Jones, Gallup’s senior editor. Without providing specifics, Jones also pointed out that although Americans rated Obama poorly for his handling of the budget, they were even less approving of the performances of House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

“The debt crisis may be contributing to a generally sour mood for Americans that stretches beyond political ratings,” Jones added. He noted that the July 26-28 Gallup Economic Confidence Index, also being tracked daily, dropped eight points in the previous week -- and was down 19 points since early July.

So as President Trump’s job approval rating ticks up this summer, what does this snapshot from late July 2011 tell us? The short answer is: not much. President Obama’s numbers rose slightly as summer turned to autumn. By January 2012 he was in the mid-40s; by spring it was the high-40s. In September, Obama was at 50 percent -- solid positioning for an incumbent in an election year -- and he went on to win a second term by a margin of 51.1 percent to 47.2 percent, outpolling Mitt Romney in the raw totals by nearly 5 million votes, carrying nearly every “swing” state, and prevailing in the Electoral College, 332-206.

In other words, do you wonder what’s going to happen in 2020? So do I, but today’s polls don’t really tell us much.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com