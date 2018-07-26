Access to Digital Economy Seen as Key in Rural U.S.

A day after President Trump announced trade talks with the European Union, one Rust Belt Republican said he’s hoping they result in a solid deal, and soon.

Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot spoke at an event Thursday hosted by RealClearPolitics on the issue of bringing digital economy access – and success -- to smaller, rural communities. Chabot, who chairs the House Small Business Committee, said that while he supports the president’s goal of equality on the trade issue, rural communities are feeling the pain of tariffs he’s imposed.

“I’m not a big fan of tariffs. This is not the direction I would’ve gone,” Chabot said. When asked if he thought Trump’s goal of zero tariffs and zero trade barriers with the EU would result in a positive deal, the congressman said the jury is out. He did say he hopes that when all is said and done, there would be a better trade deal for the U.S.

Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Wednesday with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Union Commission. The two appeared together at the surprise press event to announce that they had agreed to talks on reaching an agreement after the U.S. imposed tariffs in May and the EU later reciprocated.

Although Trump appears to have achieved his goal of pressuring Europe into trade negotiations, Chabot urged the president to try and reach an agreement quickly.

Other panelists at the event also said they’ve been worried about the president’s use of tariffs as a negotiating tactic and are cautiously watching how the EU talks unfold. “We’ve been very concerned and opposed to the tariffs,” said Tim Day, senior vice president of the Chamber Technology Engagement Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A software developer on the panel said he looks at Trump’s actions rather than his words. Charles Russell “Rusty” Justice, co-founder of Bit Source LLC, said he’s okay with using tariffs as a “bargaining position," but added that he’s a “free trader.” He especially appreciates the president’s focus on addressing intellectual property theft from other countries, including China.

Trump slammed China with tariffs on over $50 billion worth of goods earlier this year as punishment for such theft. A CNN report in April quoted the U.S. trade representative as saying that Chinese theft of American IP costs "between $225 billion and $600 billion annually." Justice noted that Trump has tapped into a palpable concern for businesses in his area of Appalachia.

Justice's software and digital company is based in Pikeville, Ky., and specializes in open-source technology. He talked about how the collapse of the coal industry motivated him to start a business that teaches coal miners to code.

Panelists also discussed other pressing issues in the rural economy, namely lack of access to digital advances such as broadband internet. Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of the NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, said that access to broadband is still a key concern for many Americans, and that the issue is not often discussed in politics. She said that many areas are still without wireless connections.

“We have an issue as a country on where there’s actually service,” she said. “Kids are doing their homework in the McDonald’s parking lot.”

May agreed, saying that such stories from rural areas need to be told. He said people in these communities are forgotten about when it comes to technology and noted that not every person in rural areas wants to be disconnected.

“I think there is a misunderstanding a lot of times of what the tenets of rural America are,” he said.

Justice went so far as to say that the main reason he purchased the building his company is housed in is because of its access to broadband service. Accessibility to the internet was essential for him and options were limited.

“We bought the building because of the pole out front, not because of the building,” he said.