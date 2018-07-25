Veterans and Trump; Blue-Collar Support Dips; ICE Facts; Viva Joaquin!

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 25, 2018. On this date 165 years ago, a bandito named Joaquin Murrieta was ambushed and killed by California Rangers led by a brutal Mexican War veteran with the unlikely name of Harry Love.

The lawmen were essentially bounty hunters hired by Gov. John Bigler with approval from the California Legislature. They found Murrieta’s gang resting in an arroyo west of the Tulare Lakes near the present-day town of Coalinga. According a letter that Capt. Love wrote to the governor in 1853, the outlaws’ horses were pretty used up.

That letter also matter-of-factly detailed what the posse did next: They killed four members of the gang, including Murrieta, whose horse was shot out from under him, and beheaded Murrieta and one of his lieutenants (probably Manuel “Three-Fingered Jack” Garcia). One captive was hanged in the nearby town of Mariposa. Murrieta’s head and Garcia’s hand were preserved in whiskey for display to the Legislature -- to ensure payment -- and later to the public for the same purpose.

As for Harry Love, he became a deputy sheriff in Los Angeles County and was fatally shot in an 1868 confrontation with a male friend of his wife’s. Famous at the time, he’s been entirely forgotten for a century and a half.

For Joaquin Murrieta, however, getting himself killed proved to be a great career move, at least in the reputation department. A petty highwayman in life, in death his reputation took on legendary proportions. He was the “Robin Hood of El Dorado,” a great Mexican nationalist, an avenger of wronged women.

I’ll have more on this hombre -- and how he became a mythological figure -- in a moment.

First, an editor’s note, of sorts. Five days a week, I pen these historical homilies. Occasionally, I borrow from something I’ve written previously. Today’s Morning Note is a case in point: I wrote about Joaquin Murrieta in 2012. Usually, I update the reprised versions, but not always. I’m mentioning this because yesterday a faithful reader in Puerto Rico noticed that my essay on wrongfully convicted ex-Marine Kirk Bloodsworth was also in my book of daily essays about America. If you don’t have the book, which was published last summer, I think you’d enjoy it. If you already own it, and see reprised essays in these pages every once in a while, I hope you understand: Some stories are worth repeating.

* * *

California’s famed Gold Rush of 1849-1850 brought prospectors, dreamers, grifters, and adventurers from all over the globe. It also attracted a criminal element, some of it home-grown.

Shadowy outfits of Mexican horsemen were said to be terrorizing the Mother Lode country. All of these gangs seemed to be led by bad men -- hombres muy malo -- named “Joaquin.” Reports had filtered into Sacramento of outlaws named Joaquin Valenzuela, Joaquin Carrillo, Joaquin Bottilier, Joaquin Ocomorena, and Joaquin Murrieta.

The California Rangers were formed, temporarily, to kill or apprehend “the five Joaquins.” The one they did catch was Murietta, about whom little is actually known. He was born in old Mexico. No, he was born in Chile. He was originally from the colonial Spanish elites. No, he was a failed gold miner. He was really a part-Anglo. Wrong, he was Cherokee. He killed wantonly. No, that was the other Joaquins.

Whoever he was, he would have certainly been forgotten long ago except for a dime novel rushed out in 1854 under the nom de plume “Yellow Bird.” Its author was San Francisco newspaperman and poet John Rollin Ridge, who was himself the son of a famed Cherokee chief.

In Ridge’s account, which was almost entirely fiction, Joaquin Murrieta was a dashing figure and a victim of racially motivated outrages. Yellow Bird’s Joaquin possesses a “generous and noble nature” and is “as gracefully built and active as a young tiger.” He was driven to a life of crime by a string of outrages: the defrauding of his legitimate mining claim, the rape of his wife, the lynching of his half brother, and his own public flogging.

“He declared,” Yellow Bird wrote, “that he would henceforth live for revenge.”

This breathless book sold modestly, but five years later, it was picked up by the California Police Gazette, embellished even more, and serialized to a gullible and enthralled public. And, as Cal State, Dominguez Hills professor Walter Wells once noted drolly, “The rest (if one stretches the word) is history.”

