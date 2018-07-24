Trump Support Among Blue-Collar Whites Dips

A new poll shows President Trump has lost support among his blue-collar base in the wake of his much criticized Helsinki news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The survey from Quinnipiac University shows a drop of eight percentage points among white voters without a college degree, compared to the organization’s last national poll.

In June, 57 percent of these voters approved of the president’s job performance, but that number now stands at 49 percent. Conversely, the number of those who disapprove has also increased, from 36 percent to 47 percent. Trump’s other key demographic — white men — saw a five-point dip in support from a 54 percent approval rating last month to 49 percent in the latest poll. Those who disapprove also grew by five points.

"Whether it is with love or not, President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia has delivered a small blow to his already poor standing with the American people," said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll.

Trump’s decision to side with Putin on the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election over his own intelligence agencies – a stance he corrected the next day -- seems to have also caused a decrease in his overall approval rating, which is back below 40 percent again compared to 43 percent in June. Among the electorate overall, 54 percent say Trump was not acting in the best interest of the United States and another 52 percent say the summit was a “failure” for the U.S. Another 73 percent say it was a success -- for Russia.

Over half of American voters believe the Russian government “has compromising information about President Trump,” the survey also found. The only group that does not believe this to be the case is Republicans, by a margin of 70 percent to 18 percent. Again, however, the numbers are closer when white voters are broken out. Forty-four percent of white voters without a college degree believe Russia has “something” on the president compared to 43 percent who don’t believe it. Forty-two percent of white men believe it vs. 43 percent who don’t.

A sizable majority of respondents also remain concerned about Trump’s relationship with Russia in light of the Putin meeting. Sixty-eight percent are “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned,” compared to 32 percent who are “not so concerned” or “not concerned at all.”

The poll of 1,177 voters, conducted July 18-23, has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. Voters were contacted via live interviewers on landlines and cellphones.