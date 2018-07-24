Georgia Runoff Puts Trump's Clout on the Line -- Again

Last summer, Georgia experienced an onslaught of national attention for a special election in the state’s 6th Congressional District, a race widely seen as a test of President Trump’s political strength. The Trump-backed candidate won, but this summer brings another test of his clout in the Peach State.

The contentious gubernatorial primary runoff between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp is neck and neck as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Both candidates have taken aim at each other using the Trump-style tactic of assigning nicknames, in this case “Lyin’ Brian” and “Pinocchio.”

One major factor that could tip the scales in the tight race is the president’s recent endorsement of Kemp on Twitter.

“Brian Kemp, who is running for Governor of Georgia and has my full endorsement, is campaigning tonight with VP @mike_pence. Brian is very strong on Crime and Borders, LOVES our Military, Vets and the 2nd Amendment. He will be a GREAT Governor!” Trump tweeted last week.

Cagle led in the first round of primary voting in May with 39 percent of the vote, and was widely considered the favorite. Kemp came in second with 26 percent, but because neither topped the 50 percent threshold required to win the nomination, a runoff was triggered. A recent Atlanta-Journal Constitution poll shows a change in the dynamics of the race, with Kemp in the lead at 44 percent compared to Cagle’s 41 percent. The poll was taken prior to Trump’s endorsement.

One GOP strategist in the state said that a runoff attracts a different kind of voter than seen in a traditional primary, noting that grassroots efforts are key to generating turnout.

“It is not about big dollars or media ads, but about who has the best grassroots, get-out-the-vote apparatus. Momentum for Brian Kemp has been very strong across Georgia during the runoff and the president's endorsement has most certainly given him more earned media and ignited the base of the party,” said the strategist, Julianne Thompson.

She said that the president’s backing will likely push some undecided voters towards Kemp. Other key endorsements in the race include the National Rifle Association, which endorsed Cagle ahead of the initial primary, and GeorgiaCarry.org, a state-level gun rights group, which supports Kemp.

Cagle’s standing in the recent poll could be due to an audio recording on which he is heard saying that voters don’t care about the issues in a primary race and instead care more about “who could be the craziest” candidate.

“This primary felt like it was who had the biggest gun, who had the biggest truck, and who could be the craziest,” he is heard saying on the tape, according Columbus, Ga., TV station WRBL.

This is the second secretly taped audio recording spotlighting Cagle. In June, the lieutenant governor was heard explaining how he pushed a “bad” bill through to head off the potential candidacy of former state Sen. Hunter Hill. The latest audio recording was released by Kemp’s campaign. The first was released by former GOP primary contender Clay Tippins.

The Georgia Republican Party says that supporters will unite around whoever is the nominee to keep their state red.

“After Tuesday’s election, Republicans will be a united and fortified force. The primary was just our warm-up,” John Watson, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, said in a statement.

Democrats, however, see the state turning blue for the first time since Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes lost his re-election bid in 2002. The state party believes that by mobilizing its base and attracting disaffected Republicans, it will win in November regardless of who the Republicans have on the ballot.

“We’re excited to get tomorrow over with. We’re ready for either one,” said DuBose Porter, chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

He said he’s confident that the party’s nominee, former state Rep. Stacey Abrams -- who would be the first female African-American to serve as governor in any state if elected -- will win.

“She’s smarter, she’s more qualified. … Our issues are better,” DuBose said.

RealClearPolitics rates the race as “likely GOP” ahead of the runoff.