Georgia Runoff; Dems and Health Care; Fact-Checking Recourse; Innocence Regained

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 24, 2018. On this date in 1984, a former U.S. Marine named Kirk Bloodsworth worked a 12-hour shift unloading freight at a furniture import business in Baltimore County. Afterward, he met his wife for drinks at 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood bar. They bickered, unfortunately for him, so she spent the night at her mother’s house. Bloodsworth went home and slept it off, awaking around 10 a.m.

Puttering around his house until the afternoon, he watched as a tragedy unfolded on the local television news. Nine-year-old Dawn Venice Hamilton had wandered away from her family’s apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Baltimore County called Rosedale. Hours later, Dawn’s lifeless body was discovered in a wooded area nearby. She had been battered, strangled, and sexually violated.

Two boys fishing in a pond told police they’d seen a tall man lead her into the woods. A police sketch was quickly publicized. An anonymous caller told police that it looked like someone named Kirk, which is sometimes all it takes for your life to become a nightmare. Kirk Bloodsworth was arrested, put on trial, convicted and sentenced to death. Except that he never set foot in Rosedale on that fateful day.

In a moment I'll have more a story that shows why "innocent until proven guilty" is supposed to be more than a bromide.

Although he never encountered poor little Dawn Hamilton in his life, Kirk Bloodsworth did meet her killer. In prison, he lifted weights with fellow inmate Kimberly Shay Ruffner, a sexual predator with a long record -- who never said a word to Bloodsworth about the case that put the ex-Marine behind bars. But Bloodsworth should never have crossed paths with this monster in the first place. His conviction was effectuated by shoddy police work, junk science, lousy lawyering, prosecutors who hid exculpatory evidence, and two gullible juries. No physical evidence linked him to the crime. He never confessed. On the contrary, he insisted on his innocence and supplied alibi witnesses. But they were disregarded in favor of “eyewitnesses” who didn’t come forward until they saw Bloodsworth on television. The first conviction was overturned on appeal, but the second trial ended with the same verdict: guilty.

Kirk Bloodsworth spent his time behind bars studying extensively in hopes of finding some way to prove his innocence. In 1992, after reading an article about how a DNA test had cleared a double-murder suspect in England, he ran through the cellblock screaming for joy.

Initially, Maryland authorities claimed that the DNA evidence taken from Dawn Hamilton had been destroyed. This assertion was as false as the rest of the prosecution’s case, and ultimately Bloodsworth was freed. That happened on June 28, 1993. He’d spent nine years in prison, two of them on Death Row, for a crime he hadn’t committed. Even then, Maryland’s criminal justice system was uninterested in finding the real killer. Nearly a decade later, however, a Baltimore County forensic biologist found stains that had not been analyzed and ran the DNA through a sex offender database. The name it kicked back was Kimberly Ruffner.

The following year, Ruffner admitted his guilt in a plea deal sparing him the death penalty. In court, he mentioned neither the girl nor the innocent man whose life he’d ruined. Kirk Bloodsworth did not attend the hearing. “It’s Dawn Hamilton’s time,” he explained over the phone to Stephanie Hanes of the Baltimore Sun before breaking into sobs. “It’s finally over.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com