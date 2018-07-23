Deep State Strikes Back; the Left's Birtherism; Book of the Week; When Harry Wrote Bess

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 23, 2018. One hundred years ago today, a letter from a U.S. Army captain stationed in France began making its way to his girlfriend in Missouri. The officer’s name was Capt. O’Truman -- at least that’s what his military adjutant half-jokingly said it ought to be, since he was the battery commander in an artillery unit of mostly Irish-American soldiers from Kansas City.

“They seem to want to soldier for me,” 34-year-old Harry Truman told his future wife in that letter, “and if I can get them to do it, I shall consider that I have made the greatest success there is to make.”

I'll have more on this letter, and Truman's World War I service, in a moment.

In his July 22, 1918 letter to Bess Wallace, Harry Truman expressed delight at receiving a missive from her -- even though Bess’s epistle contained the news that her grandfather had died. But the love-struck soldier stationed far away in France just couldn’t contain his joy.

“This is a banner day sure enough,” he began. “I have your letter of July 1…[and] have read it over and over.”

Truman was commanding D Battery in the 129th Field Artillery Regiment of the U.S. Army’s 35th Division. Composed then primarily of Missouri National Guard troops, today the regiment is known as “Truman’s Own.” Although Franklin Roosevelt was assistant secretary of the Navy at the time and Dwight Eisenhower was a U.S. Army training officer, Harry Truman was the only future U.S. president who saw combat in what was then known as the Great War.

On this date in 1918, however, he and his troops hadn’t yet been in battle. Everyone knew it was coming. Because of the unit’s Missouri connection, the newspapers back home had followed its movements. Bess must have read a Kansas City Star story about its impending deployment to the front -- and told Harry about it -- because in his letter Truman derides the paper’s reporting with the kind of caustic aside that would later become familiar to Washington reporters who got on the president’s bad side.

“The Star is rather premature in its announcement of our arrival on the front,” he informed his betrothed. “It is like Mark Twain said about his death, it is greatly exaggerated. We are further from the front now than when we were at [artillery] school.”

Yet the Star’s reporting would prove accurate. The following month, from the mountains of Alsace-Lorraine, Battery D would rain artillery bombardment on the enemy -- and take fire in return. “The captain stood his ground,” historian H.W. Crocker III wrote in “The Yanks Are Coming!” his account of the U.S. in World War I. “Many of his men did not. He cursed them for it, and won their respect.”

For a farm boy like Truman, and even the rough-and-ready Irish boys from urban K.C., it must have been some experience. In another letter, Truman said the big artillery pieces emitted “more noise than human ears could stand” and left the men deaf for weeks. “It looked as though every gun in France was turned loose and the sky was red from one end to the other from the artillery flashes.”

From there, the 129th Regiment slogged through cold autumn rain to its appointed rendezvous with history: the massive offensive in the Argonne Forest that would finally bring this horrifying war to an end. Truman had been ready from the start. “Galahad after the Grail” is how he described his own mindset, adding by way of explanation: “I rather felt we owed France something for Lafayette.”

Truman performed exceptionally well as an officer, so much so that Crocker wrote simply, “The war was the making of him.”

Reading Truman’s letters a century later, it’s apparent how a quiet confidence in his own leadership abilities took root in France. It must have been evident to Bess, too, although Truman was careful not to come across as too enamored of war -- or himself.

He quipped in one of his last wartime letters about how he’d grown almost fond of his artillery pieces. “If the government would let me have one of them, I’d pay for it and pay the transportation home just to let it sit in my front yard and rust,” he said. “Men…become very much attached to their guns,” he added. “It’s like parting with old friends who’ve stood by me through thick and thin.”

“Bess Wallace had stood by him through thick and thin too,” Crocker noted. “She married Captain Truman on 28 June 1919.”

