Trump's Lifeline; Manchin and Kavanaugh; 'New Conservatism'; the Ginsburg Factor

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 20, 2018. Eleven years ago today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit undercut the Bush administration’s policies regarding detainees held in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The backdrop for this case was the shocking photos of Iraqi prisoners physically abused by Americans at Abu Ghraib prison, along with a Washington Post exposé documenting the existence of secret CIA-run prisons around the world.

These revelations tended to undercut George W. Bush’s flat assurances that “we do not torture,” and on Sept. 6, 2006, the president had responded to questions about the treatment of presumed enemy combatants at Gitmo by saying, “We have in place a rigorous process to ensure those held at Guantanamo Bay belong at Guantanamo.”

But whether this process was truly rigorous -- and whether it conformed to the Constitution -- was a matter some Gitmo detainees’ lawyers wanted to submit for judicial review, which is how it came before the D.C. Circuit.

As the Senate considers the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s worth recalling what happened to a previous member of the D.C. circuit. I’m referring to Douglas H. Ginsburg, who in 1987 was a 41-year-old former Harvard Law School professor and Justice Department attorney who’d been serving for about year on the appellate court.

With benefit of hindsight, President Reagan realized he should have nominated Robert Bork before Antonin Scalia to the Supreme Court. But the president and his aides didn’t know that in the 1986 midterms, Democrats would narrowly win most of the contested Senate seats, wresting control of that body from Republicans.

The upshot was that by the time Sen. Edward M. Kennedy led the way in scuttling Bork’s appointment, Scalia -- who would have been confirmed by either Senate -- was already on the high court and now the Reagan administration needed a new nominee.

White House Chief of Staff Howard Baker and other administration “pragmatists” favored Anthony Kennedy, while Attorney General Edwin Meese and other conservatives favored Douglas Ginsburg. This was partly because Ginsburg was 10 years younger, and also because movement conservatives thought they detected a troubling trait of independence in Kennedy.

They were not wrong about that, but Kennedy got the appointment. Not at first, mind you. Reagan named Ginsburg, but withdrew the nomination 11 days later in the wake of various personal disclosures, among them that Ginsburg had smoked weed at Harvard. Only then was Tony Kennedy nominated. He was confirmed after a relatively smooth Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (“They didn’t lay a glove on him,” Reagan wrote with satisfaction in his diary.)

As much of the legal and political world knows, conservatives’ concerns about Kennedy were not entirely misplaced. No one really knows, however, what kind of justice Doug Ginsburg would have made. But as the Senate wrestles with Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, it’s worth contemplating the fact that the July 20, 2007 appellate court ruling that went against the government -- in favor of the Guantanamo Bay detainees -- was written by Kavanaugh’s colleague on that court, one Douglas H. Ginsburg, who by then was chief judge of the D.C. Circuit.

