Energy Vulnerability; Upholding the Law; Science and Trust; Gays in the Military

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 19, 2018. Twenty-five years ago today, Bill Clinton paid a visit to the National Defense University at Fort McNair. Although the military base at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers is located just four miles from the White House, the president’s trip represented a longer journey -- for him and the U.S. military. As subsequent events would reveal, their evolution was only beginning.

The commander-in-chief was there to discuss the ban on gays and lesbians in the military. Specifically, he was using Fort McNair as a backdrop to discuss his compromise solution, known as “don’t ask, don’t tell.” I was there that day, covering the speech for the Baltimore Sun, and wrote about it then.

In attempting to provide historical context on July 19, 1993, Bill Clinton began his Fort McNair speech with a fib, which was not an uncommon rhetorical device for him. Clinton said he’d stumbled upon the issue of gays in the military only when asked by a Harvard student “what I thought of lifting the ban” after a speech he gave at the Kennedy School of Government on October 30, 1991.

“This question had never before been presented to me, and I had never had the opportunity to discuss it with anyone,” Clinton said at Fort McNair. The truth was different. Weeks before the Harvard speech, Clinton met with gay activists, including Rep. Barney Frank, to discuss this and other issues. Seeking the support of gays and lesbian activists in his presidential bid, Clinton expressed strong opposition to the gay ban, and received supportive coverage for it in the gay press.

That fabrication aside, Clinton strongly suggested at Fort McNair that he wished it was politically possible to go farther, saying the new policy was “not identical with some of my own goals” and was not “a perfect solution.” He went on to describe “don’t ask, don’t tell” as “an honorable compromise” that would end most of the unseemly and often wrenching sexual investigations and subsequent involuntary dismissals -- “witch hunts” was the phrase Clinton used.

“As your commander-in-chief, I charge all of you to carry out this policy with fairness, with balance and with due regard for the privacy of individuals,” the president told the brass. “We must and will protect unit cohesion and troop morale. We must and will continue to have the best fighting force in the world.”

For the most part, the answer from the officer corps was “Aye, aye, sir.” U.S. Army Gen. Colin L. Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke after the president. “I’m very, very pleased with this decision,” Powell said. “It’s one all of the Joint Chiefs can fully support.”

Gay rights proponents were not so sanguine. Although the new policy would end the practice of asking recruits if they were gay or lesbian and limit the circumstances under which investigations into homosexuality were launched, it still called on gays and lesbians in uniform to stay in the closet, remain celibate, and under most circumstances deny their homosexuality.

“It’s just nonsense," said David Mixner, a longtime friend of Clinton’s who had personally persuaded other wealthy gay activists to rally behind Clinton's presidential candidacy after he promised to lift the ban without any qualifications. On this date in 1993, Mixner told me that he regretted “putting so much faith in Bill’s word.”

“Under the new policy,” added Thomas Stoddard, coordinator of the gay-rights Campaign for Military Service, “lesbian and gay service members must still lie and dissemble in order to serve their country.”

“Don’t ask, don’t tell” was not to be the last word on this issue, however. It was officially repealed nearly seven years ago. But that is the subject of another Morning Note.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com