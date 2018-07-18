Cyber Competition Winners; Assessing Snopes; GOP Hack Ignored; Silicon Sunrise

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Fifty years ago today, a precocious clique of innovators, having left their previous employer together, started their own new enterprise in Santa Clara, California.

That locale was at the time referred to by the local Chamber of Commerce as “The Valley of the Heart’s Delight.” The name derived from the area’s hospitable year-around weather as well as the sheer physical beauty of a place known for its extensive fruit orchards, profusion of flowers and native plants. Soon, it would become known as Silicon Valley, named after the substance used as the semi-conducting element in tiny new devices that would change the world.

The company launched on this date in 1968 would have much to do with that revolution. Its top three executives were Robert Noyce, Andrew Grove, and Gordon E. Moore. Their firm, which they called Intel -- a condensed version of Integrated Electronics -- was dedicated to building integrated circuits, or microchips.

In the late 1950s, two American scientists who had been born in different Midwestern towns, working in different labs, were engaged in one of the great races in the history of technology. Each man was trying to create the first integrated circuit. This entailed placing transistors, resistors, and capacitors on a single “chip” of semiconductor material so they could function in rapid sequence.

The two rival scientists were Jack Kilby, an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments, and Robert Noyce of Fairchild Semiconductor, a firm he co-founded in Santa Clara. Their great competition more or less ended in a tie, with one crucial distinction: Noyce emerged as first-among-equals because Kilby opted to use the element germanium in his circuits, while Noyce settled on silicon, which would prove easier and cheaper to mass produce.

This was more than a lucky guess. Noyce’s intellect was so obvious that even in the rarefied atmosphere of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics department, his fellow students had called him “Rapid Robert.” He was astute at picking business partners, too. When he formed Intel Corp. on this date he took a half-dozen fellow Fairchild brainiacs with him, including Gordon Moore.

As the second and third generations of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have put their stamp on the world -- with breakthroughs in software more than hardware -- the fame of those early innovators is beginning to recede in our collective memories. But Gordon Moore has become enshrined, more for something he said than anything he built.

Six years after the invention of the microchip, Moore noted in a 1965 article in Electronics magazine that the memory capacity of integrated circuits was doubling every year. He predicted that this trend would continue for another decade. In 1975, Moore revised his theory to a doubling every two years.

Was he right? Yes, and more than he realized. Splitting the difference between his two predictions gives us the correct answer: The amount of information a computer chip holds was doubling about every 18 months. Caltech professor Carver Mead would dub this cycle “Moore’s Law.” Although it’s not an actual law of science, it may prove to be something more profound. Moore’s Law is not merely a guideline to help semiconductor makers anticipate a future market for their products. It is an assumption about technology that raises questions with profound implications.

If the information on a computer chip doubles every year and a half, does human knowledge and communications capacity expand at that same rate? If so, how does a democratic society cope with such power? These, by the way, are but two of the the underlying philosophical questions at the heart of criminal and congressional investigations into cybercrimes during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

