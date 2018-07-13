Gridlock Solution; Reagan Is No. 1; Dual Candidacy; Cromartie's Way

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 13, 2018. Yes, Friday the 13th, an ominous-sounding day-and-date that I’ve written about in the past. But in 1950, the year I’m thinking of today, July 13 fell on a Thursday. Nothing superstitious about that day. Remember the old “Monday’s Child” nursery rhyme: Thursday’s child “has far to go”? So it was with the boy, their second son, born on this date to Doris and James Cromartie in Charlotte, N.C.

His mother was a North Carolina power company executive and local area Democratic Party official. His father worked in the regional office of the Federal Highway Administration. They named the boy Michael Lewis Cromartie.

The Cromartie family moved to Atlanta, where Michael attended high school, played sports, and went through the motions in his church youth group. Paradoxically perhaps, it was only after his parents divorced that the young man truly embraced his family’s religious tradition.

Theologically conservative and politically liberal, Mike was granted conscientious objector status during the Vietnam War. He lived for a time in a Christian commune in North Carolina -- this was the ’60s, after all -- then attended Covenant College in Lookout Mountain on the border of Georgia and Tennessee.

Founded in 1955, Covenant describes itself as “a Christian liberal arts college that exists to explore and express the preeminence of Jesus Christ in all things.” There, Cromartie would solidify his spiritual faith, excel as a shooting guard on the basketball team, and meet Jennifer Seel, the daughter of missionaries and the woman who would become his wife.

I’ll have more on their story in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics' front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Gridlock Can Be Broken After November 6. A.B. Stoddard writes in support of The Speaker Project, which aims to elect a House leader who will reach across the aisle and reform rules that reinforce partisanship.

The Takeaway: Reagan Is “Best,” Except Among the Young. Tom Bevan spotlights intriguing tidbits from the week in election surveys and public opinion polls.

Rep. Maloney Seeks Re-election -- and New York AG Office. Adele Malpass has details on the congressman’s unorthodox -- and possibly illegal -- candidacy for two jobs.

How Boom in Cyber Insurance Could Cripple Global Finance. In RealClearInvestigations, John F. Wasik questions whether underwriters are setting up the world financial system for a fall.

Jihadist Prisoners and the Fear of Recidivism. In RealClearWorld, Mary Hecker explores efforts by the French to “deradicalize” terrorists.

Nuclear Reactor Renaissance: Space Exploration and National Security. In RealClearEnergy, Rathna K. Muralidharan considers the potential impact of new innovations.

The Fire That Destroyed U.S. Military Records. In RealClearLife, Lee Ferran revisits the mysterious July 1973 blaze that wiped out the service records of 18 million veterans who had been discharged between 1912 and 1964.

* * *

After graduating from college in 1976, Michael Cromartie landed a gig as the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, worked for Watergate felon-turned-prison-missionary Charles Colson, earned a master’s degree at American University and landed at the Ethics & Public Policy center, a right-of-center D.C. think tank.

There, he carved out a niche as the go-to guy for secular political journalists trying to understand evangelical voters and other spiritual-related trends in American public life. It is in this capacity that I met Mike. He was initially a news source, then a source of inspiration, and by the time he died last summer, a close friend.

After his passing, both the Washington Post and the New York Times produced poignant obituaries. Many other words were penned by those who knew him personally, some written by me. The EPPC also has a page with collected testimonies about his infectious personality and positive contributions to civil discourse and ecumenical understanding.

Yet the good work continues. Mike’s EPPC colleagues Peter Wehner and Sylvia Travaglione kept Cromartie’s biannual “Faith Angle Forum” sessions alive. Josh Good has been named the program’s new director. Thursday’s child, remember, had far to go. So do those of us who loved Mike Cromartie and admired his work.

His widow Jenny was the unlikely star eulogist at Mike’s funeral. She not only kept it together, she brought it all together by recognizing the people, and groups of people, from Mike’s varied life. It reminded me at the time of a New Testament line in the first book of Peter: “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”

Varied grace. Isn’t that an interesting phrase? As I write these words, Jenny Cromartie is in Puerto Rico, doing volunteer work restoring homes in the hard-hit region of Yabucoa, where residents are still suffering from last year’s hurricanes.

On her Facebook page, Jenny posted a photograph of a man holding a sign in Spanish that translates this way: “The destiny of Puerto Rico does not lie in Washington, D.C or the United Nations, but in the hearts of Puerto Ricans.”

Although appreciative of the self-reliant resilience in that sentiment, I’d argue that the destiny of that island, and the destinies of everyone on this planet, lies in our willingness to care for those most in need --- the people Jesus called “the least of these brothers and sisters of mine.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com