Trump's Nominee; Messaging Fallout; Fire and Fury Redux? Science on Trial

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 10, 2018. On this date in 1925, the entire country was riveted by a faceoff in what we’d now call the “culture wars.” At the time, it was dubbed by the press as the “Monkey Trial.”

At issue, supposedly, in a sweltering Dayton, Tennessee courtroom, was whether a 24-year-old science and math teacher named John Scopes had committed a misdemeanor by teaching evolution from a textbook that Tennessee’s state legislature had adjudged hostile to the Christian religion.

What was really on trial 93 years ago today is an issue Americans still wrestle with and one that will continue to confront the U.S. Supreme Court, regardless of whether Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as Anthony Kennedy’s replacement: Where, exactly, do we demarcate the lines between church and state without trampling on the rights and sensibilities of the citizenry? Then, as now, that great question has a corollary: How is it that liberalism itself sometimes evolves into intolerance?

The Scopes Trial was only one of many 20th century courtroom dramas dubbed “the trial of the century” -- though it was the first covered by radio -- but it lingers in our contemporary consciousness for several reasons other than media hype.

The first is because of the great historical figures who faced off in Tennessee: not only Clarence Darrow for the defense, but three-time Democratic Party presidential nominee William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution, and H.L. Mencken, the brilliant and caustic Baltimore columnist whose newspaper subsidized Scopes' defense team. (So, no, a partisan press is not a new concept.)

A second factor is that we are still arguing over how to teach science in our nation’s classrooms without impugning the faith traditions of the young minds educators are trying to engage. Incidentally, the trial tactics employed by the famously agnostic Clarence Darrow might not pass muster in progressive political circles today: His initial line of defense in the Monkey Trial was that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was not necessarily incompatible with the Bible’s version of creation. That thinking is at the root of “creation science,” a doctrine dismissed by 21st century progressives and most modern theologians.

The third reason this case still captivates the collective imagination of American intellectuals is because of a brilliant 1955 dramatization penned by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee titled “Inherit the Wind.” Originally a popular play, “Inherit the Wind” was made into a 1960 movie starring Spencer Tracy as Henry Drummond, the character inspired by Darrow, and Fredric March as Matthew Harrison Brady (William Jennings Bryan).

The mid-century version of “Inherit the Wind" is a thinly disguised allegory in which the zealotry of the 1920s Bible-thumping prosecutors stands in for the bigotry and bullying nature of 1950s persecutors of suspected communists. Thus, the drama is a morality tale about McCarthyism, which is why it was reprised on college campuses after 9/11. It was intended as a warning against overreacting to Islamic-inspired terrorism.

In both the play and the film, Clarence Darrow is the voice of reason and rationality; William Jennings Bryan is portrayed as a bigot and a fool. In real-life, however, the battle lines between enlightenment and ignorance were not so clear.

One reason that Bryan, whom 19th century Americans knew as “The Boy Orator of the Plains,” chose to stand against the teachings of Darwin was that he was part of a progressive, faith-based tradition that feared the teaching of evolution would encourage “Social Darwinism,” i.e., a move toward eugenics and marginalizing the poor and handicapped.

In addition, Bryan was part of a pacifist tradition, someone who'd always opposed war and for whom World War I had confirmed his worst fears about modern science and technology. In a speech he prepared for the Scopes Trial, but was never allowed to deliver, Bryan explained what frightened him. Not science per se, and certainly not monkeys, or even the idea that man originally came from monkeys. He was scared of what mankind, unfettered by Biblical teachings, could do to itself.

“Science is a magnificent force, but it is not a teacher of morals,” Bryan wrote. “It can perfect machinery, but it adds no moral restraints to protect society from the misuse of the machine.

“In war, science has proven itself an evil genius; it has made war more terrible than it ever was before. Science has taught him to go down into the water and shoot up from below and to go up into the clouds and shoot down from above, thus making the battlefield three times as bloody as it was before. But science does not teach brotherly love.”

