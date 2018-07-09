Confidence Man; Conservatism's Test; High Court Pick; Gems of the Diamond

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 9, 2018, and another lovely (if rare) July day in Washington, D.C. Wouldn’t it be grand if we had weather like this next week when Major League Baseball holds its annual All-Star Game here in the nation’s capital?

Speaking of which, 27 years ago today, George H.W. Bush held a Rose Garden event in which he reveled in the perks of the office. The old left-handed first baseman -- and onetime captain of the Yale baseball team -- presented a presidential citation to Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams.

President Bush then hosted these gentlemen on Air Force One for a day trip to that year’s All-Star Game, held in Toronto.

Lest some nagging taxpayer group quibble about the First Fan playing hooky to see a ballgame with his fellow Greatest Generation veterans, Bush shoehorned into his schedule a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney before the game.

But the day belonged to baseball, as I will explain further in a moment.

At the 1991 All-Star Game, Baltimore Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr. continued his torrid hitting. Ripken was batting .348 at the All-Star break, with 54 RBI, and in the third inning of the game, he hit a three-run homer with two other future Hall of Famers (Rickey Henderson and Wade Boggs) on base. Cal was the game’s MVP, an award he would also win for the 1991 season.

For Bush 41, however, the thrill of the day was lauding Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams in the Rose Garden and then talking baseball with them on Air Force One, along with MLB Commissioner Fay Vincent.

In his Rose Garden remarks, Bush hit just the right notes as he recalled the magical baseball season played 50 years earlier, a year remembered for DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak and Williams’ hitting over .400, records that still stand and probably won’t be broken unless the rules of the game are changed.

The president made sure to mention the unofficial sobriquet favored by each of these proud stars, who had once been fierce rivals but were now proud and aged lions who realized there were accolades enough to share. Bush pointed out that DiMaggio had been named “America’s Greatest Living Ballplayer,” a phrase Joe loved, and that Williams was “perhaps the greatest hitter in baseball history,” which had always been Teddy Ballgame’s immodest goal in life. It was one he showcased in the 1941 All-Star Game by hitting a three-run homer, as Ripken would do 50 years later, to give the American League the win. Williams’ blast was more dramatic: It came in the 9th inning.

Bush felt comfortable enough with Williams to needle him about his famously prickly relationship with the media, albeit in a self-deprecating way. “Ted Williams, people will tell you, has many sides,” Bush said. “He’s an ardent conservationist, an avid fisherman, a pilot who served in both World War II and Korea. And I’m going to ask him to help me with my press relations.”

With that, the president invited each man to the microphone.

“I've always realized what a lucky guy I've been in my life,” Williams said. “I was born in America. I was a Marine and served my country, and I’m very, very proud of that. I got to play baseball and had a chance to hit. I owe so very, very much to this game that I love so much.”

Turning to Bush, Williams added, “I want to thank you, Mr. President. I think you’re doing a tremendous job. And I want you to know you're looking at one of the greatest supporters you'll ever have.”

“Joe, you have the last word,” Bush said, turning to DiMaggio, who was even more succinct.

Expressing gratitude to the president, the retired Yankee also acknowledged the LSU Tigers baseball team -- that year’s NCAA champs -- who were at the ceremony.

“Thank you, Mr. President. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m honored,” DiMaggio said. “And to you LSU players out there, congratulations on your championship. I know the feeling. I've been in one or two myself. It’s nice to be here with you.”

