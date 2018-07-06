How a Bernie Sanders-Backed Venture Capitalist Won in Md.

Last week Ben Jealous soundly beat Rushern Baker, an establishment, party-backed candidate, for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. He did this in a state where Bernie Sanders, whom Jealous supported, lost to his establishment opponent, Hillary Clinton, by 28 percentage points in 2016.

Jealous was an early supporter of Sanders’ presidential run, and Sanders joined him on the campaign trail during the gubernatorial primary’s final days. Both men offer distinctly progressive platforms that sit to the left of the mainstream Democratic Party. But there’s one big difference between Ben and Bernie. Sanders is a self-labeled “democratic socialist” while Jealous is a proud capitalist.

How is it possible that Jealous, a partner at a venture capital firm, has become a leading figure in a movement partly fueled by young voters who are skeptical of capitalism? We think it’s because he speaks about the economy in a way that is at once both optimistic about what free markets can achieve and critical of how broken our economy has become.

The American public is starting to turn on capitalism. A 2016 Harvard survey found that 51 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds “no longer support capitalism.” A YouGov survey from the same year found that Americans under the age of 30 favored socialism over capitalism by an 11-point margin.

Jealous is a partner at Kapor Capital, an “impact investing” firm that invests in tech start-ups solving problems for low-income communities and communities of color. Like any venture capital firm, its business model involves finding companies that show promise and providing them with capital in exchange for a piece of future profits. It’s a distinctly capitalist endeavor.

Rather than being a liability, though, Jealous’ experience in the trenches of venture capitalism allows him to speak about the economy from a position of authority. When newspapers reported that a hedge fund was buying life insurance policies from the elderly in a bet they’d die early, Jealous tweeted, “As a capitalist, there are moments that make you remember why so many loathe capitalists. This is one of those moments.” He has spoken out against too-big-to-fail Wall Street banks and tech titans like Facebook by making the case that these companies will do more harm than good in the long term.

Jealous also offers a positive vision for how innovation in America should work. A recent Edelman study found that two out of three Americans believe innovation is mainly driven by greed and corporate profit. Jealous often speaks about the many ways that the economic system is rigged against the average American. But rather than stop there, he proceeds to share examples of innovation at its best. Kapor Capital has built an impressive portfolio of companies driven by both profit and the commitment to solve “real-world” problems. One company, Pigeonly, has used technology to drive down the cost of calling home from prison and started to break the influence of predatory contractors. It’s a more useful vision than other progressive critiques of capitalism that can sometimes throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Defenders of values-free capitalism have won legislatures, presidential elections, and Supreme Court seats with this argument to “let businesses do whatever they want, no matter the cost to society.” Jealous, an unabashedly enthusiastic capitalist, is succeeding in the Democratic Party in 2018 because he is painting a specific and different vision: “Here’s the role government can play to create the conditions for the capitalism we believe in.”

Many political candidates tout themselves as “the innovation candidate,” and talk about how their business background can play positively for their roles. If capitalism has any future, more of them need to paint as nuanced a picture of capitalism as Jealous has. And we sure hope Democrats are paying attention.

Ross Baird is president and co-founder of Village Capital, an early stage venture capital firm.