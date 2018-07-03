Remembering Rob Hiaasen and His Capital Crew

Last evening, at the Irvine Nature Center north of Baltimore, friends, family, and former colleagues of Rob Hiaasen said goodbye to their fallen comrade. Tears were shed, tribunes made, words spoken -- and read aloud.

“Things were simply better when Rob was around,” his childhood friend Paul Stiff told the overflow crowd of 500 mourners. “Rob was my soul. He gave me my strength. He gave me my inspiration.”

Kevin Cowherd, who sat beside Hiaasen for years in the Baltimore Sun features section, remembered his fellow journalist as a good-humored teammate who never begrudged others their scoops or successes.

“He needed to laugh the way he needed oxygen,” Cowherd said earlier this week. “He was the best colleague you could ever have. In a roomful of towering egos, he was the first guy to come up and say, ‘You did a great job.’”

That spirit of generosity served him well. Early in his career, he was a radio reporter in Raleigh, N.C., where a rival station employed a reporter named Maria Mills. Here’s the kind of cutthroat competitor “Big Rob” was: He met Maria, courted her, and married her.

Three decades -- and three kids -- later they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. A few days later, last Thursday, Rob left their house, and also left a birthday present for Maria. She was going to open it when he got home from work at the Annapolis Capital, where he was the assistant editor, Sunday columnist, and mentor to young reporters.

Another example of his gracious nature came in one of Rob’s last tweets. Capital photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted that when his cellphone rang last Tuesday, primary night in Maryland, he assumed it was Hiaasen giving him an additional assignment. It wasn’t. “[He] was actually asking what kind of election night pizza I wanted,” Gillespie tweeted. “Awesome move in my book. Thanks.”

In response, Rob tweeted back, “You’re welcome and remember…take some home!”

That’s the kind of newsroom that existed in Annapolis when a gunman burst in two days later and murdered Rob and four other people.

* * *

Early in our careers, Rob Hiaasen and I both worked at a struggling daily paper in Petersburg, Va., although not at the same time. We did work simultaneously at the Baltimore Sun where he was a stylish feature writer in the paper’s Calvert Street office in downtown Baltimore and I was the paper’s White House correspondent based out of the K Street Washington bureau. Although we had minimal interaction, I loved his writing and quietly enjoyed having the same first name as his older brother, a legendary Florida journalist and novelist.

“We called him Big Rob because he was so tall,” Carl Hiaasen wrote in his grief last week, “but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us.”

Carl Hiaasen spoke last night at the Irvine Nature Center celebration of his life, too, as did Maria Hiaasen and Rob’s three children. “Grace,” Carl Hiaasen said. “My brother was a person of phenomenal grace.”

His younger brother was known for his well-crafted and charitable prose about his fellow human beings -- feature stories and columns that tended to find the thread of common humanity in us all. But he was more than that, too. He was an award-winning investigative reporter who wrote searing stories about a Florida dentist who, perhaps deliberately, infected six patients with the AIDS virus. He wrote about the difficulties a former U.S. Marine faced in resuming his life after being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for the rape and murder of a child in Maryland.

“When Rob believed in something, he was tireless -- and he would not back down,” Carl Hiaasen said last night. “He would stay with the story and stay with the cause.” In Annapolis, Rob wrote editorials about gun violence, too. But even Maryland’s strict gun control laws weren’t enough to save him or the other four victims of this senseless crime.

Although I’m writing about Rob this morning, I could just as easily be writing about any of those four:

Editorial page editor Gerald Fischman was known as a “nerdy guy” who wore a tie and cardigan sweater to work, and maintained a lifelong devotion to local newspapering. He tried out for “Jeopardy!” twice and was known for his deadpan sense of humor. “He would say the funniest lines and not crack a smile,” his former boss Steve Gunn told the New York Times.

Wendi Winters was a California-born and Northern Virginia-raised Navy brat who put down roots in Annapolis. “She knew every human being in Anne Arundel County,” said Gunn. She leaves behind three daughters and a son and three sisters.

John McNamara was a sports nut who co-wrote two books about University of Maryland athletics and had his beat covering Bowie, Maryland wired. “Mac” loved sports, and was still playing basketball into his mid-50s at the Annapolis Recreation Center, where he was known for his “sneaky left-handed shot.” He grew up in Bethesda, one of seven children, and leaves behind a widow named Andrea.

Rebecca Smith, was a recently hired sales rep at the paper. Engaged to be married in a few months, she was known by her boss as a “kind and considerate” woman who not only ran things smoothly in the office, but she reveled in taking her fiance’s daughter to softball games.

If Rob Hiaasen is, in a way, a stand-in for all five, so too is the Capital staff a stand-in for those lost at Santa Fe High School in Texas; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; the Las Vegas Strip; Orlando’s Pulse nightclub. A total of 166 human beings, all gunned down by strangers for no discernable reason.

In the wake of this carnage, hundreds -- no, thousands -- of those who loved them are recalling how Rob’s Hiaasen’s friends and family feel today.

At last night’s memorial service, Samantha Hiaasen told the audience that her dad wrote a journal for each of his three kids when they were little. In Samantha’s booklet, Rob wrote at one point: “It just dawned on me that this book is upside down. Forgive me, I am often upside down myself.”

“Today, Dad, we are all upside down without you,” Samantha said. “My world is upside down without you. But I’m remembering every memory, along with your humor, and of course still feeling all of your love forever, so that we can get a little more right side up.”