Democrats' Plan B; 'Abolish ICE'; Say What? Garfield Remembered

Good morning, it’s Monday, July 2, 2018. As the nation reels from another mass shooting -- this one at a local newspaper manned by journalists simply working to make their community a better place -- we can perhaps gain wisdom, if not solace, by recalling that on this date in 1881, a unifying American figure was cut down by an assassin in Washington, D.C.

The shooter was a deranged egomaniac named Charles Guiteau. His victim was the president of the United States.

James A. Garfield, as I wrote in this space a few years ago, was on his way to a family vacation. He only made it as far as the old Baltimore & Potomac Railroad station at Sixth and B streets in the capital city.

I wonder if Garfield had a premonition as he headed to that train depot. The brick building was a safety hazard to pedestrians and caused noise and air pollution. Garfield considered it a blight on the National Mall. It also had sad significance for him personally: Five years earlier, the body of his youngest son, Neddie, was carried through the station en route to its final resting place.

The sound of pistol shots there were followed quickly by shouts of “Catch him!” The delusional gunman was quickly apprehended. The situation was tense. Garfield -- a respected Civil War general and a statesman known for his eloquence, civility, and forgiving nature -- was particularly beloved by African-Americans, and a crowd of black men across the street began pointing at the apprehended man and chanting, “Lynch him! Lynch him!”

Guiteau’s execution would take place soon enough, but not on this day. The whimpering assassin begged to be taken to jail, and he was. Garfield was removed to the White House, where he lingered for two and a half months, most of it in excruciating pain. He died not from the bullet that entered his body but from the backward medical care he received afterward. The country was bereft.

I'll have more on this tragedy in a moment.

* * *

* * *

I wrote last week about John F. Kennedy, and it was often noted about JFK’s assassination that Americans alive at that time could remember exactly where they were when they heard the awful news from Dallas. It is true of other momentous events, too: The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and Pearl Harbor are examples. In the late 19th century it was with the fatal wounding of James A. Garfield on July 2, 1881.

Mostly forgotten today, in his own lifetime the 20th U.S. president was perhaps the most unifying figure in the country. As author Candice Millard pointed out in her superb book, “Destiny of the Republic,” freed slaves weren’t the only ones who loved him.

Westerners appreciated Garfield’s humble origins (he really was born in a log cabin); immigrants identified with the self-made quality of his success. Rank-and-file Republicans venerated him for keeping the party together. He’d been nominated for president in Chicago at a brokered GOP convention after his electrifying nominating speech for fellow Ohioan John Sherman started a delegate stampede -- to Garfield.

Democrats came to admire him, too, even Southerners who’d had trouble making peace with the Republican Party after the Civil War. In the South, Garfield came to be viewed as the first truly national figure since even before Fort Sumter. Although Garfield had fought against the Confederacy -- and was an ardent abolitionist who made it clear his administration would oppose reinstitution of Southern apartheid -- his approach was not punitive. The answer to stitching the country back together, he emphasized, lay in rebuilding the South economically.

As Garfield lay mortally wounded in the hot summer of 1881, even Jefferson Davis made it clear that his thoughts and prayers were with the man in the White House. The sad event, the former president of the Confederacy told The New York Times, had made “the whole nation kin.”

We could use a Garfield about now.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com