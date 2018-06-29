Roller-Coaster Presidency; Latinos and Trump; House Reforms; Nixon's Revulsion

Hello, it’s Friday, June 29, 2018. Another day in America, another mass shooting. This one in a newsroom. I suppose it was inevitable. That doesn’t make it any less traumatic or sad or infuriating. Words matter.

This principle was on display 46 years ago today in the Oval Office. Richard Nixon was talking with Henry Kissinger, a conversation taped surreptitiously by the president, as were so many of his communications, and made public for the first time five years ago.

Democrats, Nixon told his national security adviser, must be “smashed … disgraced, driven right out of public life.”

The discussion between these two men put an unflattering spotlight on Richard Nixon’s character. Viewed today, it also reveals much about the state of modern American politics. That’s not an attractive glimpse either.

On the morning of June 29, 1972 -- early summer in an election year -- Henry Kissinger started his briefing of the president by asking Nixon if he’d read the Democratic Party’s new foreign policy platform prepared in advance of that summer’s presidential nominating convention.

“I didn’t want to lose my breakfast,” Nixon responded, “so I didn’t bother.”

But Kissinger isn’t making idle chit-chat. He wants to talk about the George McGovern-led Democrats’ Vietnam policies. But what really sticks in Kissinger’s craw is the party’s stance toward Israel, which strikes Kissinger as irresponsible. The Democrats are calling for Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, not Tel Aviv. In 1972, this was a sticking point in Arab-Israeli relations -- as it remains today.

“Then all-out on Israel, I mean, in a really nauseating way,” Kissinger told the president. Nixon’s top foreign policy adviser agrees that Jerusalem “should be the capital,” but he believes this shouldn’t be a political football in U.S. politics. It requires, he said, direct negotiations between the parties. Instead, the Democrats have plunged into a complex diplomatic matter in “nauseating detail.”

They have done so, Kissinger implied, to pander to Jewish donors and voters.

“I mean, this is a disgrace,” added Kissinger, who is Jewish himself. “This is written by a bunch of cynical amateurs.”

“To be all-out on Israel -- isn’t that something, though?” Nixon replied. “That is so dishonest.” What Nixon meant, and which he and Kissinger discussed, was their view that defense cuts called for by Democrats would compromise the United States’ ability to help defend Israel from attack.

“You can be for Jerusalem being the capital, and if you've got a $35 billion defense cut, you ain't going to be able to -- there isn't going to be anything to be capital of,” Nixon said.

“Well, it shows you what we contend with,” Nixon added. “And it also shows the necessity for us to be in good shape. Because these people are so revolting that they have to be smashed.”

“They must be smashed,” Kissinger concurred.

“I don't mean just beat them,” Nixon continued. “It’s good to beat them. But I mean smashed. They must be disgraced, driven right out of public life.”

Within two years, this obsession with having his re-election campaign be “in good shape” would reveal itself in the Watergate scandal that drove Nixon out of public life in disgrace. And by the mid-1990s, “cynical amateurs” in both major political parties would quadrennially insert language in their party platforms about Israel’s capital being in Jerusalem. The current occupant of the Oval Office was apparently the only one who took it at face value.

