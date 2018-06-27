SCOTUS Boosts GOP; Competing Messages; Two Pennsylvanias; Reinventing Elvis

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Fifty years ago, Elvis Presley awoke from a decade of dabbling in B-list movies to find that rock ’n’ roll -- a genre he had helped invent -- had left him behind. As it happened, though, he wasn’t finished with it just yet.

Elvis and his wife, Priscilla, had a baby and went on a Hawaiian vacation. Afterward, Elvis showed up at NBC’s Burbank studios looking tanned and relaxed -- and as svelte as he’d been since mustering out of the U.S. Army. The King was poised to make magic again.

I'll have more on this in a moment.

* * *

Court Decisions Provide GOP With Midterm Rallying Cry. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on one upshot of Tuesday’s rulings on abortion and the president’s travel ban.

Dems’ Competing Midterm Messages on the Economy. Adele Malpass explores whether candidates’ doubling down on a progressive stance or embracing a center-left platform will pay dividends in November.

The Two States of Pennsylvania. Lara M. Brown spotlights polling data showing east-west disparities among voters switching parties, with the GOP gaining registrations near Pittsburgh and Democrats doing the same near Philadelphia.

Independent Commissions Can Put an End to Gerrymandering. In RealClearPolicy, Jane C. Sherburne, Nathan Owen Rosenberg, and Robert J. Kueppers make their case after the Supreme Court decided not to rule on redistricting in Wisconsin.

How Congress Can Level the Energy Playing Field. In RealClearPolicy, Thomas Aiello cautions lawmakers against "market-distorting policies" that pick winners and losers in the energy industry.

Will Scott Pruitt Decide We've Been Reducing Pollution Too Much? In RealClearEnergy, Jay Hakes argues that the EPA's deregulation efforts overlook the "genuine contributions of environmental protection to the quality of life."

Globalizing the Space Sector Imperils National Security. John C. Mosbey explains in RealClearDefense.

How Refreshing! Honesty Cost Blagojevich His Job. In RealClearHistory, Brandon Christensen looks at how the former Illinois governor would have benefited from a lesson in how to play politics.

* * *

By mid-1968, Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were gone, race riots had erupted in Detroit and Washington, and Lyndon Johnson had announced he was leaving office in the face of opposition to the Vietnam War. At Harvard, young law school professor Alan Dershowitz was teaching a class on how to resist the draft. In Maryland, a Jesuit priest led a group of protesters into a Selective Service office where they stole and burned draft cards.

Yes, the times, they were a changin’ -- in popular culture, as well as politics. Songs like the Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” were climbing the charts on this date in June of ’68 when Elvis showed up in Southern California to jump-start his career.

Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s primary handler, envisioned an Andy Williams-type Christmas special. But NBC’s executives harbored higher -- and more contemporary -- ambitions. So did Elvis, as it happened. Presley was placed in the capable hands of a demanding young producer named Steve Binder. The NBC suits’ hopes were that Elvis would appreciate Binder’s creative nature and respond to his rebellious nature. They knew their man -- both of them. When Presley asked Binder to provide an honest assessment of the state of his career, the producer replied, “I think it’s in the toilet.”

Appreciative of the candor, Presley bought into Binder’s vision, which was nothing less than reintroducing the King to new generation of Americans who had no idea what a remarkable musician Elvis Presley could be. The taping, which began on this date in 1968, showed Elvis performing in black leather in front of a live audience, bantering with Priscilla, and jamming with other musicians. The dazzling result was acclaimed by critics and lapped up by mass audiences.

“He sang with the kind of power people no longer expect of rock ’n’ roll singers,” wrote Jon Landau. “There is something magical about watching a man who has lost himself find his way back home.”

The hour-long program, now known as “the ’68 Comeback Special,” aired on December 3, 1968 and attracted a 42 percent share for NBC -- numbers network execs can only dream of anymore. The show prompted a comeback tour, a Rolling Stone magazine cover, several new hits, and a 1969 album described by rock critic Dave Marsh as “a masterpiece in which Presley immediately catches up with pop music trends that had seemed to pass him by during the movie years.”

His 1969 sessions produced several evocative songs that have stood the test of time. They include “Kentucky Rain,” “In the Ghetto,” “Don’t Cry, Daddy,” and “Suspicious Minds.”

But the last decade of Elvis’ life also reminds us that the narcotics your doctor prescribes can be as lethal as those peddled by the neighborhood drug pusher. Within five years of the ’68 comeback, Elvis was divorced, mired in the throes of addiction, and battling weight and health issues.

“We’re caught in a trap,” the man sang, and it surely applied to his own life. But for millions of people, Presley had the opposite effect: He was a liberating force. Hearing Elvis sing, recalled a young Bob Dylan, was like “busting out of jail.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com