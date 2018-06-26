'Doxxing' as Political Protest; Heartland Quest; Shielding Lynch? Ike Slept Here

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Sixty-six years ago today, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower set up shop on the second floor of a hotel in Denver, Colorado. Eisenhower's ultimate destination that summer was Chicago, where he would try and pry the GOP nomination away from presumptive party favorite Robert A. Taft.

It was on this date in 1952, in that hotel room, that Ike served notice that although he was a newbie to elective politics, he knew instinctively how to play hardball.

The venue was the Brown Palace Hotel, which opened in 1892 and was named after colorful Coloradan Henry Cordes Brown, a Denver newspaper publisher and local tycoon. I'll have more on the historic significance of this hotel, which I’ve written about previously, in a moment. First, I'd refer you to RCP's front page, which aggregates columns, video clips, and analysis spanning the ideological spectrum. Among the original material from RCP's reporters and contributors this morning are the following:

* * *

Is “Doxxing” the Future of Political Protest? Kalev Leetaru considers an activist’s release of personal details about 1,500 ICE employees, apparently done to harass and intimidate government officials over President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

To Win Back Heartland Voters, Democrats Must Show Up. Former Sen. Byron Dorgan offers advice to the national party.

The Tragic Cost of Energy Poverty. Michael Wirth writes that improving the quality of life in the developing world first depends on supplying dependable, affordable and clean sources of power.

One Unverified Leak the Feds Won’t Make. In RealClearInvestigatons, Paul Sperry reports that the FBI won't release unverified material alleging a deal between the Clinton camp and then-AG Loretta Lynch to fix the bureau’s email investigation.

7 Mysterious Preludes to the Trump-Russia Investigation. Also in RCI, Lee Smith describes instances when Trump campaign advisers were approached with Russia-related offers by Western intelligence or Clinton-linked operatives.

Dependence on China for Critical Minerals Runs Deep. In RealClearDefense, Jeff A. Green warns of the consequences if the U.S. doesn’t ease restrictions on mine permitting at home.

Would You Refuse a Cancer Cure Manufactured In North Korea? RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny reminds readers that any technological advances achieved in China will improve American living standards exactly as if they'd been crafted in the U.S.

North Korean Negotiations Rest on a Fraudulent Economic Principle. Peter Schwartz explains, also in RCM.

Trade Wars Risk American Prosperity. In RealClearPolicy, Paul Aucoin & Caitlin Cain highlight the benefits international trade brings to their home state of Louisiana.

The Subversive Legal Crusade Against Fossil Fuel Production. In RealClearEnergy, Tristan R. Brown argues that efforts such as one to ban ExxonMobil from doing business in New York state cause more harm than good.

* * *

The Brown Palace Hotel is a spectacular-looking old Western inn, now operated by the Marriott Corp. Among other distinctions, the hotel historian says that every U.S. president in the last century save for Calvin Coolidge and Barack Obama visited the place. I've no reason to doubt that claim, having stayed here myself as a White House correspondent while covering several presidents.

Although I’m not nearly old enough, the visit I would like to have covered was the one I mentioned earlier -- when Dwight Eisenhower signaled to the country just how serious he was about wresting control of the Republican Party from Taft and the GOP establishment. At the Brown Palace, Eisenhower began receiving delegations of party bosses from pivotal Midwestern states who were eager to take the measure of the man. These political veterans, many of them also military veterans, knew Eisenhower as the general who'd led the Allies to victory in Europe. Now they were looking at him in a different light: Was he the man to extricate the United States from Korea?

Ike did not disappoint. On June 26, 1952, he publicly took issue with the policies of the two previous Democratic administrations. He denounced the accommodations made in Yalta by Franklin D. Roosevelt (without mentioning FDR by name) and took direct aim at the Truman administration.

"If we had been less soft and weak," he said, "there would probably have been no war in Korea."

After he was elected, Eisenhower returned to the Brown Palace. The rooms he occupied in a 1955 visit are now called the "Eisenhower Suite." According to hotel lore, a chip on the mantel was caused by Eisenhower practicing his golf swing. I don't believe that, but it's a charming story and, in the old ironic newspaper phrase, "too good to check."

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com