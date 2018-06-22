Tariffs and China; Carbon Tax; Alzheimer's Theory; Sanford -- Outward Bound

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 22, 2018. On this date in 2009, a wayward politician who had been out of the public eye without explanation for four days finally offered up an excuse.

The elected official was Mark Sanford, the 49-year-old governor of South Carolina. His spokesman was named Joel Sawyer. The press aide actually didn’t know his boss’s whereabouts. Also in the dark were South Carolina’s lieutenant governor, the state’s legislative leaders, and Sanford’s wife and four sons -- notwithstanding that his absence began on a Thursday and ran past Father’s Day weekend.

Sanford was believed to have strong national political aspirations, which only deepened the mystery and made his disappearance a news story outside South Carolina’s borders. Finally, at 10 p.m. Monday, Joel Sawyer sent out an elucidating email to the media.

“The governor is hiking along the Appalachian Trail,” Sawyer wrote. “I apologize for taking so long to send this update, and was waiting to see if a more definitive idea of what part of the Trail he was on before we did so.”

As it turned out, Sawyer had been misinformed. This outdoorsy alibi was a falsehood, one destined to enter the political lexicon as a euphemism for an entirely different kind of physical activity. I’ll have a brief additional word on this episode -- and its recent postscript -- in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion columns spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

China and the Tariff War. In RealClearPolicy, the bipartisan group No Labels provides this overview of the administration's trade policies and China's response.

Don't Move Poor Families Out. Improve Their Neighborhoods. Also in RCPolicy, Robert Cherry argues that efforts to improve federal fair housing regulations by removing barriers limiting the ability of low-income families to move could have adverse consequences.

Don't Believe the Hype About a Carbon Tax. In RealClearEnergy, Vance Ginn & Jonathan Williams contend that carbon tax proposals are based on "highly questionable assumptions" and would have "huge" economic costs.

Budget Deficits and Hysteria. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny points out that market signals show immense investor comfort about the Treasury's ability to make good on what the nation owes.

Trump's Rise Foreshadowed by TV and Movies' Anti-Villains. In RealClearBooks, William Murray finds harbingers of Trump’s political style in pop culture 'anti-villains’ like Dexter.

New Evidence for a Controversial Alzheimer’s Theory. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy spotlights research into the neurodegenerative disease that involves herpes viruses to which almost everyone is exposed.

Why Asians Excel at Tests. In RealClearInvestigations, Richard Bernstein finds that deep cultural influences drive Asians to excel on admissions tests for selective New York public high schools, not money or privilege.

RealClearHistory’s Summer Reading List. Brandon Christensen’s recommendations are here.

The Night Joe Lewis Saved the Word. In RealClearLife, Paul Beston revisits the 1938 boxing match between Lewis and Max Schmeling as Adolf Hitler’s Germany grew more menacing by the day.

* * *

As everyone in politics knows, Mark Sanford wasn’t hiking along the Appalachian Trail on June 22, 2009. He was in Buenos Aires where he’d been spending time with an Argentine journalist he’d fallen hard for the year before. Hey, it happens. But the specificity of the explanation he’d provided to his staff proved irresistible to political wags. “Hiking the Appalachian Trail” became a snide euphemism for conducting a secret liaison.

When he was spotted by a journalist at an airport, Mark Sanford was forced to come clean. “What I did was wrong,” he said. “Period. End of story.”

But it wasn’t nearly the end of the story. For one thing, Sanford refused to resign, even in the face of impeachment proceedings. The Legislature finally settled for censure, but Sanford’s political career was widely believed to be over when his term as governor expired. He himself had other ideas, however, and in 2013, he ran for his old seat in Congress after Tim Scott was appointed by new Gov. Nikki Haley to the U.S. Senate.

Sanford was serving in his old seat, happily representing the state’s 1st Congressional District, when seemingly out of nowhere he was challenged in the 2018 GOP primary by a state legislator named Katie Arrington.

In television ads, Arrington brought up an episode Sanford must have believed was behind him, and she did so with a heaping tablespoon of snark. “Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us,” she said in the ad. “We sent him to do a job but he left his post and set off down a long trail towards obstructionism.” She was accusing Sanford of being insufficiently loyal to President Trump, punctuating her spot with a timeless Southern zinger: “Bless his heart, but it is time for Mark Sanford to take a hike -- for real this time.”

And so it came to be, in a result that has sent ripples of concern through the GOP. It seems that Republican voters -- at least those in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District -- can forgive a great deal. But they draw the line at getting on Donald Trump’s bad side.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com