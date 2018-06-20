Trump Signs Executive Order on Border Policy

After claiming to have no legal authority to unilaterally amend a recent Justice Department directive that resulted in the separation of migrant children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at keeping families together after being apprehended for crossing illegally.

"We're going to have strong, very strong borders, but we're going to keep the families together," Trump said in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. "I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

The president's directive would allow DHS to "maintain custody of alien families during the pendency of any criminal improper entry or immigration proceedings involving their members." It also directs the attorney general to request a modification to the Flores settlement, the court order that puts limits on detaining children, which could invite court challenges. Lawmakers are continuing to work on legislative solutions as well.

The president signed the order before leaving Washington Wednesday afternoon for a campaign-style rally in Minnesota. The move comes after he and various officials have been defending the administration's "zero tolerance" policy in which those crossing the border illegally are prosecuted. Until this abrupt change in course, the administration had insisted that the law and a court precedent known as the Flores Agreement prevented the government from keeping children with their parents in detention. Trump and Nielsen had argued that only a legislative fix from Congress would solve the issue, which exploded into a humanitarian crisis – and a public relations disaster for Republicans -- at the southern border.

“We cannot detain children with their parents, so we must either release parents and their children … or the adult and the minor will be separated as the result of prosecuting the adult," Nielsen said on Monday. "Those are the only two options.”

But after the president met briefly GOP lawmakers at the Capitol on Tuesday evening, there was still no clear path forward for legislation. Lawmakers lacked consensus on strategy and policy, with a variety of proposals that so far lacked requisite support. Some members of Congress argued that the president had the power to amend the provision. Others urged Trump to halt the policy while Congress, notorious for gridlock on complicated issues, worked out a legislative alternative. Republican members also grew increasingly concerned about midterm consequences, given widespread backlash and public disapproval of a policy that resulted in separated families.

As the language for the executive order was being finalized, the president made clear the administration was not reversing its policy of prosecuting illegal immigrants at the border. “The dilemma is that...if you're really, really pathetically weak, the country's going to be overrun with millions of people and, if you're strong, then you don't have any heart,” Trump said on Wednesday during a televised meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House. “That's a tough dilemma. Perhaps I'd rather be strong but that's a tough dilemma."

The president said he would be signing something that is “somewhat preemptive but ultimately will be matched by legislation.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon. Nielsen also briefed members.

On Thursday, the House is slated to consider to immigration proposals, both of which would address family separations by amending the Flores Agreement, which requires the government to release children from federal custody without unnecessary delay and into the care of a relative, guardian, or the “least restrictive” setting. Another measure, considered to be a more conservative proposal and sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, would provide temporary protections for Dreamers and would include cuts to legal immigration. Both would provide funding for a border wall. It is not clear, however, whether either has enough votes to clear the House.