Family Separations; Title X; Flattened Blue Wave? Mutually Assured Disarmament

Hello, it’s Tuesday, June 19, 2018. On this date in 1980, Washington Post readers were offered a counterintuitive story in their morning paper. Ronald Reagan, having clinched the Republican presidential nomination, met with a group of Post editors and writers for lunch the day before, where he made news.

Hosted by esteemed Post publisher Katharine Graham, the session lasted about two hours and covered many issues. The most interesting series of answers came when Reagan was asked about the vast military buildup he’d been promising on the campaign trail. Didn’t this pledge undermine his twin promises to cut taxes while simultaneously balancing the federal budget?

By way of reply, Reagan expressed confidence he could attain all three goals. “But,” the Post reported, “he said that if he were forced to choose between a balanced budget and one that was unbalanced because of necessary military expenditures, he would choose the latter.”

That is the choice he would in fact make as president, leading to mammoth budget deficits. Reagan was also asked if he feared that his vaunted military buildup would accelerate the nuclear arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Reagan's candor on this point not only surprised the journalists, it caused his own press secretary, Lyn Nofziger to tense visibly. Yet Reagan knew what he was doing, as I'll explain in a moment

When asked 38 years ago if his commitment to significantly boost U.S. military troop levels and upgrade the Pentagon’s arsenal would cause anxiety inside the Kremlin, Ronald Reagan freely acknowledged that this was precisely what he intended. “It would be of great benefit to the United States if we started a buildup,” Reagan told the Washington Post.

“I think there’s every indication and every reason to believe that the Soviet Union cannot increase its production of arms,” he added. “Right now, we’re hearing of strikes and labor disputes because people aren’t getting enough to eat. They’ve diverted so much to military [spending] that they can’t provide for the consumer needs.”

Although Reagan had made the same point to his closest policy aides, this was a bracing public declaration. It came at a time when Reagan’s critics in the Democratic Party, led by Jimmy Carter, were portraying him as a belligerent jingoist whose policies, if implemented, would be destabilizing to the existing world order.

Here Reagan was saying, yes, that was true -- the part about his policies, anyway, and not his temperament. But in his telling, what Reagan’s policies would destabilize was an inherently dangerous and unstable status quo. Two things about the existing order animated him passionately.

The first was that hundreds of millions of citizens behind the Iron Curtain lived under the stifling yoke of tyranny. The second was that Reagan believed mankind had been lucky that the doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” had lasted as long as it had without a catastrophic accident or terrible political miscalculation leading to Armageddon.

Yes, the U.S. buildup would alarm Soviets leaders, Reagan believed, but it would not lead them to a start a nuclear war. It would lead them to the negotiating table. And so it came to be.

