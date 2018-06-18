Title X Rule Will Hurt Planned Parenthood, But Help Women

The Planned Parenthood facility nearest me is in a working-class Hispanic neighborhood. It is a small place, resembling a local store, with dirty frosted windows and a dispirited looking sign above the door, very much a hole in the wall that has “abortion clinic” written all over it. This is the kind of place that will be affected by the Trump administration’s proposal to divert $50 million-$60 million that Planned Parenthood receives annually through Title X grants.

Title X is a federal grant program meant to provide low-income individuals with family planning services – but abortion has never been recognized by the government as a method of family planning. The Trump administration’s proposal would draw a clear line of physical and financial separation between authentic family planning clinics and those that provide or refer for abortion. The result of this proposal would be that the money meant for the family planning needs of low-income women will go to bustling, cheerful community health centers that provide comprehensive care, including well-woman and prenatal support, instead of going to dismal abortion clinics like that neighborhood Planned Parenthood.

Cutting Title X funds for abortion clinics is a move guaranteed to please the majority of American taxpayers, six in 10 of whom oppose the use of taxpayer funds for abortion. Taxpayers are savvy, and they know that money is fungible. When a corporation like Planned Parenthood takes Title X money and uses it to pay for overhead costs such as the salaries of the registered nurses who do most of the work, they are able to profit more richly from abortion. The company complains in apocalyptic terms that the administration’s action will “put women’s health at risk,” but what’s really bothering them is a sudden drop in projected income.

And although the company bills itself as a kind of social welfare organization for girls and women, it’s really a company dedicated to enhancing its already enormous revenue. It does this by increasing its market share. In 1995, less than 10 percent of U.S. abortions were performed at Planned Parenthood. By 2014, that number was 35 percent. During this period, abortions at other facilities declined by more than 50 percent, while Planned Parenthood’s increased 42 percent. The corporation is an abortion rocket; Title X funds are just more welcome fuel.

It’s hard to believe that Planned Parenthood will miss the $50 million-$60 million that will be diverted to community health centers. The “nonprofit” organization has a mind-boggling total revenue of $1.4 billion dollars. Last year, it made more than $98 million in, you guessed it, profit. The company’s political arm spent almost $40 million funding the election campaigns of friendly politicians between 2012-2016. That means that politicians may be the ones who suffer the most from the diversion of Title X funds. The needy women who use these clinics for contraceptive services won’t miss it, since the vastly more numerous community health centers will be able to help them.

These women may even end up saving a lot of money. I called my sad little Planned Parenthood facility a few minutes ago and learned that a consultation with a nurse, not a doctor, would cost $120-$160, including the first month of oral contraceptives. After that, each month of pills would cost $25. I then called my local community health center and learned that payment is tied to an income-based sliding scale that sometimes slides all the way down to zero. I was informed that, with a prescription, I could buy generic pills from any discount pharmacy for about $10 a month. I was also told that the clinic offers primary care for everyone in the family, and that they serve Cuban favorites like cafecitos and pastelitos all day long in the lobby.

There will be plenty of cries that the sky is falling from Planned Parenthood, which is sure that abortion is health care and which wants the American public to believe that the organization’s only concern is the health of American women. But it’s all just rhetoric. Title X funds will keep flowing and women will find better care at happier clinics that don’t boast giant revenues and profits, but do serve pastelitos. That’s a big win not just for taxpayers, but more importantly, for the women these funds are intended to help in the first place.