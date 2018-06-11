Summit Support; GOP Culture Wars; Presidential Pardons; the Bomb's Fallout

Good morning. It’s Monday, June 11, 2018. Twelve hours after this missive is published, Donald J. Trump is scheduled to meet one-on-one with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. America’s president arrived in Asia in the wake of discordant notes he himself struck at the G-7 meeting in Canada.

Trump began the meeting of America’s Western trading partners by grousing that Russia was no longer a member, complained about Germany not paying its share of NATO’s costs, accused Canada and the EU of unfair trading practices, rescinded U.S. support for a joint communique on global trade, and then engaged in a war of words with his host -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- after the meeting ended and while Trump was flying to the other side of the world.

If this backdrop was disconcerting, an event on this date in 1945 serves as a reminder of what is at stake in Singapore -- and that the devastation of a trade war pales in comparison to what would happen in a nuclear war.

I'll relate that story in a moment.

After the December 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, the United States mobilized more than soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, and “Rosie the Riveters.” It also tapped the well of physicists, chemical engineers, and assorted mathematical geniuses. It short order, the best of the best were assigned to a top-secret mission to build a weapon of such unique destruction that a new vocabulary would come out of it. One of the most chilling was “mushroom cloud.”

The researchers working on the Manhattan Project weren’t just the best scientists this country had to offer: They were the best in the world. Many were from Germany, the country originally envisioned as the target of an atomic bomb.

One of these emigres was a Hamburg native named James Franck. Born in 1882, he was a decorated veteran of World War I, and for a time during that conflict was assigned to a unit that deployed chemical weapons on the battlefield. After the Armistice, he’d been assigned to prestigious labs and was the co-winner of the 1925 Nobel Prize for physics. In 1933, as Hitler came to power, the Nazis began imposing a series of racial laws in Germany. As a combat veteran, not to mention Nobel recipient, Franck would have been exempt from such restrictions. Moreover, he was a non-religious man married to a Swede. But his parents were Jews, and Franck decided to come to America.

On this date in history a small committee he chaired issued a written warning that has proven prophetic in part -- and is the reason President Trump is in Singapore today.

By the spring of 1945, the Third Reich had collapsed. But in the deserts of New Mexico and at the University of Chicago, a handful of scientists knew they were on the verge of harnessing the atom for purposes of unprecedented destruction. It didn’t take long for them to conclude that the most likely wartime use for the bomb was to drop it on targets in Japan without warning.

Almost no Americans knew this -- the project was top secret -- but given how Japan had started the war with the U.S. and its record of sustained barbarity in the Pacific, there would have been little public opposition on moral grounds to using the weapon.

Knowing this, Franck and others at the University of Chicago’s “Metallurgical Laboratory” working on the bomb decided to express their misgivings in strategic, not ethical, terms. With the approval of their project manager Arthur Compton, the Franck Committee, as it came to be known, met, wrote a report, and presented it to their higher-ups.

Largely forgotten now except in disarmament circles, the largely declassified “Frank Report,” began with a false premise but went on to some other hypotheses that proved prophetic. Where they missed the mark was in saying that dropping an atomic bomb on selected Japanese cities would not “be sufficient to break the will or ability of Japan to resist.” (The committee suggested a “demonstration” of the bomb, to which other nations would be invited as witnesses.)

Although the committee’s predictions regarding Japan proved inaccurate, it’s important to remember that the official name of Franck’s report was the “The Memorandum on Political and Social Problems.”

Considered under that rubric, the committee’s assessment was much closer to the mark. It argued that unlocking the methods required to build nuclear bombs couldn’t possibly remain secret for very long. The report predicted, accurately, that other countries that mistrusted the United States would pursue and acquire these weapons, leading to an arms race. Although the Soviet Union was clearly the country the authors had in mind, they made it clear that other nations would want to get into the game -- nations with less to lose than the United States.

“If the United States would be the first to release this new means of indiscriminate destruction upon mankind,” the report said, “she would sacrifice public support throughout the world, precipitate the race of armaments, and prejudice the possibility of reaching an international agreement on the future control of such weapons.”

